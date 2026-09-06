Revenue officers seize more than €11m worth of cigarettes at Dublin Port 

REVENUE officers have seized cigarettes at Dublin Port with an estimated value of more than €11m.

The 12m cigarettes were discovered in a consignment declared as mattresses following a search of a trailer that had arrived on a vessel from Rotterdam.

Revenue said Thursday's seizure was made as a result of routine risk profiling.

"The smuggled cigarettes, branded 'The King', have an estimated value of over €11.3m, representing a potential loss to the Exchequer of over €8.9m," read a statement.

"Investigations are ongoing.

"This seizure is part of Revenue's ongoing operations targeting the shadow economy and the supply and sale of illegal tobacco products."

Everything from irishpost.com and the print edition is available on the Irish Post App — plus more! Download it for Android or Apple IOS devices today.