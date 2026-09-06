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Revenue officers seize more than €11m worth of cigarettes at Dublin Port 
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Revenue officers seize more than €11m worth of cigarettes at Dublin Port 

The cigarettes were worth an estimated €11.3m (Image: Revenue)

REVENUE officers have seized cigarettes at Dublin Port with an estimated value of more than €11m. 

The 12m cigarettes were discovered in a consignment declared as mattresses following a search of a trailer that had arrived on a vessel from Rotterdam. 

Revenue said Thursday's seizure was made as a result of routine risk profiling.  

"The smuggled cigarettes, branded 'The King', have an estimated value of over €11.3m, representing a potential loss to the Exchequer of over €8.9m," read a statement.  

"Investigations are ongoing. 

"This seizure is part of Revenue's ongoing operations targeting the shadow economy and the supply and sale of illegal tobacco products."

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See More: Dublin, Revenue

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