Katie Taylor sits down with Judy Murray for the latest episode of ITV's Driving Force

IRISH SUPERSTAR Katie Taylor sat down with Judy Murray, the mother of tennis star Andy Murray for the hugely popular documentary series TV's Driving Force.

The latest episode went into detail about Taylor's life, faith and goals.

The Bray native sat down with Judy Murray as well as her rival Natasha Jonas, Robbie Keane, AP McCoy, Eddie Hearn and her mother.

Taylor received praise from fans on social media when the documentary aired on Monday night.

A number of people took to social media after the documentary, which aired on ITV4 on Monday night, to praise the Bray native.

One fan said

"Loved watching the documentary on @ITV4 this evening with @KatieTaylor

What an amazing athlete, person and role model. As always, brilliant to listen to @TashaJonas wisdom"

Another said:

"Really enjoyed this episode especially from@KatieTaylor emphasizing she wants to be regarded as a great boxer NOT a great female boxer"

In other news Taylor and Amanda Serrano expected to be announced this week. This claim comes from her promoter Eddie Hearn

It will be the moment when people outside the boxing fraternity accept women’s boxing," the Matchroom promoter said. "It will change the sport forever, said Hearn

"We are going to push that fight so hard. It is the culmination of a lot of hard work from us but mainly from Katie and Serrano. They are finally going to get what they deserve.

"I think it will be massive, not just among the boxing hardcore, but to a different kind of audience. It is an iconic moment for women’s boxing, the biggest fight of all time."

It is understood that the bout will take place at Madison Square Garden on April 30.

Driving Force will be shown again on ITV 1 at 10.45pm on Tuesday.