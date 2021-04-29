Katie Taylor - when is her next fight and who is it against?

Katie Taylor's next fight is this weekend, and here is everything you need to know.

Arguably Ireland's greatest athlete Katie Taylor will defend her undisputed lightweight world title against Liverpool's Natasha Jonas on Saturday night.

Here's all you need to know about her opponent, and the fight in general.

Jonas is a British professional boxer who challenged for the WBC and IBO female super-featherweight titles in August 2020.

Despite having quite an impressive CV, Jonas is currently being priced at around 7/2 to win, which says more about Taylor's expected dominance than anything.

But this fight in particular has quite the backstory to it.

It comes nine years after their thrilling bout at the London 2012 Olympics, where Taylor was crowned victorious.

Taylor has fought 17 times as a professional and has never lost, but with the history that these two have, anything can happen really.

The Bray native's last fight was a convincing victory against Miriam Gutiérrez back in November of last year, so she is in good form coming into this bout.

And if you're looking to tune in, it's not just Taylor's involvement that might have you interested.

The card also has Chris Eubank Jr taking on Marcus Morrison in the middleweight division, while in the main event, Dereck Chisora will be fighting New Zealander Joseph Parker in a heavyweight clash.

Though we all know Taylor is the real main event...

The fight will be held at the Wembley Arena in London, and can be seen on Sky Sports Box Office with Taylor expected to make her ring walk at around 9pm.

Best of luck Katie!