Katie Taylor will defend her undisputed lightweight titles at Wembley next month, after a fight was confirmed

IRELAND'S KATIE TAYLOR will return to the ring next month to defend her Undisputed lightweight titles in the iconic Wembley Arena on the 29 October.

Taylor (21-0, 6 KOs) will take on undefeated Argentinian Karen Elizabeth Carabajal (19-0, 2 KOs).

Unfortunately for Irish fans the long-awaited fight in Croke Park will have to wait as it was confirmed yesterday that Wembley will be her next fight location.

The likes of Amanda Serrano, UFC legends Cris Cyborg, and Holy Holm were all touted as possible opponents for the Irish superstar in Dublin, but the fight has not become a reality after lots of speculation and rumours.

THE P4P 👑 IS BACK@KatieTaylor defends her Lightweight World Titles against Karen Elizabeth Carabajal on October 29, live on DAZN 🔥#TaylorCarabajal pic.twitter.com/Nkq6iMx8lG — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) September 21, 2022

Taylor has not fought since her ground-breaking win over Puerto Rican Amanda Serrano in at Madison Square Garden in April.

Next month's fight will be the Bray native's seventh title defence.

The 36-year-old has held the IBF, WBO, WBA and WBC lightweight belts since defeating Delfine Persoon in June 2019.

"It’s hard to believe it’s been almost six years since I made my pro debut there so it’s great to go back now and headline," said Taylor.

"It’s been an amazing journey so far but there are still lots of great fights out there for me and I’m excited about what’s still to come."

Carabajal, added: "I was very happy when I received the offer to challenge Katie," said Carabajal,

"The hard work has paid off. I’m not thinking for a second about giving Katie a win. All the belts will come back to Argentina with me."