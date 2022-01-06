Keith Wood feels Munster’s coaches are beginning to ‘ruin’ some of their players

FORMER MUNSTER PLAYER Keith Wood has claimed that Munster's playing style could ruin some members of the squad. He has said that Munster's display against Connacht was “turgid nonsense”.

Munster's display was lackluster against their provincial rivals as Connacht won a 10-8 victory on a windy night at the Galway Sportsgrounds.

Critics and rugby pundits have said that Munster showed a clear lack of ambition in their encounter. The only try came from a fluke charge down off a botched clearance kick.

Keith Wood, who played as hooker for Ireland and Munster, spoke to Irish sports show Off The Ball and had a few harsh words for Munster's coaching staff. He feels players like scrum-half Craig Casey's development will be affected.

There’s no point in talking about Munster’s attack, that doesn’t exist at the present moment in time. I think we’re beginning to ruin some of the players. I’m finding it incredibly hard to watch,” Wood said.

“Fiona [Hayes] said there’s a bit of a disruption if the coaches go, well I’d rather the coaches went if that was the case, rather than stay and play that level of turgid nonsense.

“When I look at someone like Casey, who I think has been over-hyped, I would definitely overhype him because he’s unbelievably exciting. His ability to get the ball and flash the ball is a mark of what you want to have in the game.

🗣️ "I'd rather the coaches went, than stay and play that level of turgid nonsense"



Keith Wood on the mess at Munster, following their defeat to Connacht.



🗣️ "I think we're beginning to ruin some of the players."



Rugby with @VodafoneIreland #TeamOfUs pic.twitter.com/WB2d4siUMS — Off The Ball (@offtheball) January 5, 2022

He also recognised that the game had changed and that players have to adapt

“The game changes and moves in cycles. It’s moved again to a really fast paced game and Munster are slowing it down more than everybody else is speeding it up. So Casey is now slowing down to get there, said Wood

“I don’t ever want to see that in his game. He’s a small nine, he’s a nine that has to pick the ball the second it touches the ground and hit his 10 or hit a forward running onto it.”

Speaking of coaches head coach Johann Van Graan and senior coach Stephen Larkham have both confirmed their departure this summer.

Van Graan is off to England to take charge of Bath, while Larkham is returning to his native Canberra to take over as head coach of the Brumbies, although forwards coach Graham Rowntree has signed a two-year contract extension with Munster.