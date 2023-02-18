Leinster have welcomed a number of Ireland stars back for the URC game against Dragons RFC

LEINSTER'S TEAM TO FACE THE Dragons RFC in Round 14 of the BKT United Rugby Championship was released.

Head coach Leo Cullen has named a strong team for the RDS clash.

Several players have been released from Ireland duty will start the game on Saturday.

Jimmy O’Brien, Jordan Larmour, Jamie Osborne and Michael Milne all start.

Rhys Ruddock captains the team.

Jimmy O'Brien, Larmour, and Dave Kearney start in a back three.

Liam Turner and Osborne start in midfield.

Harry Byrne and Luke McGrath start at 10 and 9.

The front row consists of Milne, John Mckee, and Michael Ala’alatoa.

Behind them in the second row Ross Molony and Brian Deeny start, while the side is completed by. Ruddock, Scott Penny, and Max Deegan.

The game kicks off at 7.35pm

You can see the game live on RTÉ2 and URC TV

Leinster team

Fullback: 15. Jimmy O’Brien

Winger: 14. Jordan Larmour

Centres: 13.Liam Turner 12. Jamie Osborne

Winger: 11. Dave Kearney

Outhalf: 10. Harry Byrne Scrum half: 9. Luke McGrath

Front row: 1. Michael Milne, 2. John McKee, 3. Michael Ala’alatoa

Second row: 4. Ross Molony, 5. Brian Deeny

Back row: Rhys Ruddock, CAPTAIN, 7. Scott Penny, 8. Max Deegan

Replacements: 16. Lee Barron, 17. Jack Boyle, 18. Thomas Clarkson, 19. Jason Jenkins, 20. Will Connors, 21. Nick McCarthy, 22. Charlie Tector, 23. Rob Russell (