Leinster have welcomed a number of Ireland stars back for the URC game against Dragons RFC

LEINSTER'S TEAM TO FACE THE Dragons RFC in Round 14 of the BKT United Rugby Championship was released.
Head coach Leo Cullen has named a strong team for the RDS clash.
Several players have been released from Ireland duty will start the game on Saturday.
Jimmy O’Brien, Jordan Larmour, Jamie Osborne and Michael Milne all start.
Rhys Ruddock captains the team.
Jimmy O'Brien, Larmour, and Dave Kearney start in a back three.
📥𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠 𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦!
Here is the #LeinsterRugby team to face @dragonsrugby tomorrow evening in the RDS Arena#BKTURC #LEIvDRA pic.twitter.com/TkNk1ItzdA
— Leinster Rugby (@leinsterrugby) February 17, 2023
Liam Turner and Osborne start in midfield.
Harry Byrne and Luke McGrath start at 10 and 9.
The front row consists of Milne, John Mckee, and Michael Ala’alatoa.
Behind them in the second row Ross Molony and Brian Deeny start, while the side is completed by. Ruddock, Scott Penny, and Max Deegan.
The game kicks off at 7.35pm
You can see the game live on RTÉ2 and URC TV
Leinster team
Fullback: 15. Jimmy O’Brien
Winger: 14. Jordan Larmour
Centres: 13.Liam Turner 12. Jamie Osborne
Winger: 11. Dave Kearney
Outhalf: 10. Harry Byrne Scrum half: 9. Luke McGrath
Front row: 1. Michael Milne, 2. John McKee, 3. Michael Ala’alatoa
Second row: 4. Ross Molony, 5. Brian Deeny
Back row: Rhys Ruddock, CAPTAIN, 7. Scott Penny, 8. Max Deegan
Replacements: 16. Lee Barron, 17. Jack Boyle, 18. Thomas Clarkson, 19. Jason Jenkins, 20. Will Connors, 21. Nick McCarthy, 22. Charlie Tector, 23. Rob Russell (