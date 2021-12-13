Leinster postpone training ahead of Montpellier clash due to covid outbreak

LEINSTER'S OUTBREAK of Covid-19 has forced the squads training session today to be postponed. This is seen as a precautionary measure

One member of staff tested positive for Covid, while three players also tested positive. Leinster did however play a Champions Cup round one fixture against Bath on Saturday. They won well at the Aviva Stadium. Leinster ran out comfortable 45-20 winners.

Montpellier are set to welcome Leinster to France on Friday, but the Dublin provinces training at UCD has been disrupted in today’s cancellation

Following a full round of antigen and PCR testing, Leo Cullen's side are due to return to training tomorrow.

The Monday media conference later today has been postponed, but that has also been postponed until Tuesday.

The IRFU and EPCR were both consulted in advance of the decision to postpone training.

“Given the positive Covid-19 cases in Leinster Rugby ahead of Saturday’s Heineken Champions Cup game against Bath Rugby, Leinster Rugby will undergo another full round of antigen and PCR testing at its UCD base today.

“As a further precaution, until all results are confirmed, today’s training in UCD has been postponed until tomorrow.

The IRFU and EPCR have been consulted in advance of this decision which has been taken in the best interests of Leinster Rugby players and staff.”