Leinster postpone training ahead of Montpellier clash due to covid outbreak
Sport

Leinster postpone training ahead of Montpellier clash due to covid outbreak

DUBLIN, IRELAND - DECEMBER 11: Josh van der Flier of Leinster scores his side's seventh try during the European Rugby Champions Cup match between Leinster and Bath at Aviva Stadium on December 11, 2021 in Dublin, Dublin. (Photo by Oisin Keniry/Getty Images)

LEINSTER'S OUTBREAK of Covid-19 has forced the squads training session today to be postponed. This is seen as a precautionary measure

One member of staff tested positive for Covid, while three players also tested positive. Leinster did however play a Champions Cup round one fixture against Bath on Saturday. They won well at the Aviva Stadium. Leinster ran out comfortable 45-20 winners.

Montpellier are set to welcome Leinster to France on Friday, but the Dublin provinces training at UCD has been disrupted in today’s cancellation

Following a full round of antigen and PCR testing, Leo Cullen's side are due to return to training tomorrow.

Leinster Rugby v Bath Rugby - European Rugby Champions Cup : News Photo (Photo by Oisin Keniry/Getty Images)

The Monday media conference later today has been postponed, but that has also been postponed until Tuesday.

The IRFU and EPCR were both consulted in advance of the decision to postpone training.

“Given the positive Covid-19 cases in Leinster Rugby ahead of Saturday’s Heineken Champions Cup game against Bath Rugby, Leinster Rugby will undergo another full round of antigen and PCR testing at its UCD base today.

“As a further precaution, until all results are confirmed, today’s training in UCD has been postponed until tomorrow.

The IRFU and EPCR have been consulted in advance of this decision which has been taken in the best interests of Leinster Rugby players and staff.”

See More: Leinster, Rugby

Related

Bundee Aki not included in Connacht squad for Leinster trip
Sport 1 week ago

Bundee Aki not included in Connacht squad for Leinster trip

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Jamison Gibson-Park has sets his sights on the All Blacks test in Dublin
Sport 1 month ago

Jamison Gibson-Park has sets his sights on the All Blacks test in Dublin

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Leinster rugby announce plan for fan return with social distancing in place
Sport 8 months ago

Leinster rugby announce plan for fan return with social distancing in place

By: Rudi Kinsella

Latest

Women's rugby players say they've 'lost all trust and confidence' in IRFU
Sport 14 minutes ago

Women's rugby players say they've 'lost all trust and confidence' in IRFU

By: Conor O'Donoghue

5 creative ways to use Guinness this Christmas
Life & Style 1 hour ago

5 creative ways to use Guinness this Christmas

By: Irish Post

Boss spends online meeting as a potato after accidentally turning on camera filter
News 1 hour ago

Boss spends online meeting as a potato after accidentally turning on camera filter

By: Irish post

Eddie Hearn and Katie Taylor push for MSG bout with Amanda Serrano
Sport 3 hours ago

Eddie Hearn and Katie Taylor push for MSG bout with Amanda Serrano

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Patrick Campbell’s Croke Park outings helped youngster shine against Wasps
Sport 4 hours ago

Patrick Campbell’s Croke Park outings helped youngster shine against Wasps

By: Conor O'Donoghue