LEINSTER'S Conor O'Brien has retired from rugby after failing to overcome a constant hamstring injury.

O'Brien made 24 appearances for Leinster after making his Leinster debut in 2017

The 26-year-old made his Leinster debut in 2017 and went on to make 24 appearances for the province.

Fourteen of those appearances came in the 2018/19 season, with O’Brien scoring six tries.

O' Brien said the decision was 'difficult' but admitted now was the right time to walk away from the game.

"It’s a very difficult decision to make or more to the point, a very difficult conversation to have with the medics but over the last few years we left no stone unturned in Leinster Rugby to try to get myself back to where I felt I should be," said O’Brien.

"I’d like to wholeheartedly thank my physiotherapist Karl Denvir and the team doctor John Ryan for all their help.

"There are so many highs as an athlete but definitely there are lows as well and the team off the pitch of doctors and physios are brilliant because they pick us up from our lowest, time and time again. I can’t thank them enough."



Leinster head coach Leo Cullen also added his take on his retirement: "The last few years have been hugely frustrating for Conor and it's very disappointing the way that it has ended for him.

"I know Conor and our medical team worked incredibly hard and no stone was left unturned but sometimes despite everyone’s best efforts, it doesn’t work out the way we’d all like.

"Conor burst onto the scene a few years ago and made his debut in Glasgow and he is a credit to Mullingar RFC and his family for how he has represented them all over the last few seasons.

"You could see that pride last week when we visited the club as part of our 12-county tour, and they speak glowingly of Conor and the regular visits he makes to the club and how great he is with the next generation.

"It’s great to hear that he has his next move sorted and that is a credit to him and how he kept up his education while playing with Leinster.

"We wish Conor all the very best for the future and thank him for his contributions to Leinster."

O’Brien played for Mullingar RFC and came through the Shane Horgan Cup system into the Leinster Rugby pathway. He played with the province’s underage teams and also represented Ireland at U20 level.