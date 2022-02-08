Leinster's Heineken Champions Cup clash with Connacht has been moved to the Aviva

The kick off times and dates for the clash in April have been revealed by the EPCR, along with the location.
Leinster have opted to move their tie with Connacht to a bigger venue.
The RDS holds 18,500, while the Aviva holds 51,700
The second leg will take place on Friday 15 April Good Friday.
Connacht's first leg at the Sportsground will take place a week earlier, 8 April.
A statement on Leinster's website read:
"As the higher seeded team in their pool, Leinster will be on the road for the first game before having home advantage for the second leg. The aggregate score from both legs will decide who progresses to the last eight.
That game in The Sportsground will be the first action of the Round of 16 on Friday, 8 April (KO 8pm).
In the return fixture on the following Friday (15 April), the two will face off once more, this time at Aviva Stadium with a kick-off time of 5.30pm."
The Munster away leg against the Exeter Chiefs will take place on 9 April in Sandy Park. They will return to Thomond Park on Saturday 16 April
Ulster's away game against Toulouse has also been moved to a larger venue, with Toulouse bringing their home tie to the city's 33,150 capacity 'Le Stadium', rather than their traditional Stade Ernest-Wallon.
Ulster had moved their away game with Toulouse to Le Stadium on 9th April. The ground holds 33,150
While Ulster's home leg at Kingspan Stadium on Saturday 16 April will get under way at 8pm.
