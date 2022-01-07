Luck of the Irish at Wembley Golf Course - Hole in one and Albatross recorded in the same round

An extraordinary feat was achieved at Wembley Golf Course on Wednesday in Australia; Irish golfer Rowan McCarthy scored both a Hole-in-One and an Albatross in the same round.

If you didn't know how special an achievement this is, to put this into context, no PGA tour professional including Tiger Woods and Jack Nicholas has ever achieved this.

The chances of a hole in 1 are 12,000-to-1 and an albatross is 6 million-to-1. The odds of one of each in the same round are unheard of.

McCarthy was playing with mates in a registered Perth Golf Network competition, when he struck a Hole in 1 on the Par 3, 12th hole, and amazingly followed this up with an Albatross on the Par 5, 15th hole.

After the round proud Irish Perth Golf Society member Rowan shared his delight at the feat:

‘’I’m completely shocked. Golf is a game of ups and downs but today makes it all worthwhile. We will celebrate tonight for sure, drinks on the house - yeww, said the jubilant McCarthy.

He also went into detail about the shots,

“On 12, the hole in 1, it was a beautiful 7 iron, 169 meters, that drew towards the hole, hit the front of the green and leisurely rolled towards the hole and dropped in dead weight. On 15, the albatross, it was 185m 5 iron, downhill using the bank adjacent the green, ran towards the hole, hit the flag and dropped.

He laughs

“I might have caught that one a bit thin and I just wish I didn’t tremble bogey the holes in between” This is when the penny dropped and Rowan figured he might actually break 30 points for a change :)

McCarthy was also asked in jest if she should pack it in and retire, but refute claims that he is walking away from Golf after the incredible feat

“That thought did enter my head, but I love it too much, the craic, the banter and the friendships I’ve made. I play off 17, hit thousands of bad shots over the years, there is lots of room for improvement and this will spur me on, said the golfer

The Irish Perth Golf Society was established in 2013 and has 80 members. President Gerald Lynch stated

“It's a close knit group and we are incredibly proud of Rowan and his achievement, albeit we won’t hear the end of it” he laughs.