Marcelo Bielsa sacked by struggling Leeds United
Sport

Marcelo Bielsa leaves with Leeds in 16th place in the table (Image: Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images)

MARCELO BIELSA has been sacked as manager of Leeds United with the club just two points and two places above the relegation zone.

Bielsa, 66, had been in charge of the Yorkshire club since June 2018, leading them to the Premier League in the 2019/20 season.

They finished an impressive ninth in their first season back in the top flight since 2003/04 but have struggled this term.

They have managed just five league wins so far this campaign and have lost five of their last six Premier League matches.

Bielsa has been hampered by injuries to key men, including England players Kalvin Phillips and Patrick Bamford.

However, with 12 games left, the club have decided to ring the changes following Saturday's 4-0 home defeat to Tottenham.

"Recent results and performances have not met our expectations," said chairman Andrea Radrizzani.

"We find ourselves in a precarious league position and I feel now is the right time to bring in a new head coach, in order to have an impact in the decisive stage of the season.

"Naturally, myself, along with everyone else at the club would like to thank Marcelo for his efforts and achievements and we wish him the very best for the future."

Director of football Victor Orta added: "It is disappointing his reign has had to end in this manner, given the special times we have enjoyed in recent years, which have been some of the best in my career, but we cannot hide from recent results."

