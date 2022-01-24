Martina Navratilova blasts ban on Where is Peng Shuai?’ t-shirts at the Australian Open
Martina Navratilova blasts ban on Where is Peng Shuai?’ t-shirts at the Australian Open

(COMBO) This combination of file photos shows tennis player Peng Shuai of China (L) during her women's singles first round match at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne on January 16, 2017; and Chinese Vice Premier Zhang Gaoli (R) during a visit to Russia at the Saint Petersburg International Investment Forum in Saint Petersburg on June 18, 2015. - Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai said she was safe and well during a video call with the International Olympic Committee chief on November 21, 2021, the organisation said, amid international concern about her well-being after being seen attending a Beijing tennis tournament, marking her first public appearance since she made her accusations against former vice premier Zhang Gaoli. (Photo by Paul CROCK and Alexander ZEMLIANICHENKO / AFP) (Photo by PAUL CROCK,ALEXANDER ZEMLIANICHENKO/AFP via Getty Images)

 

FORMER CZECHOSLOVAKIAN and American former professional tennis player Martina Navratilova has blasted the Australian Open for banning t-shirts showing support for Chinese doubles player Peng Shuai.

Shuai accused a high ranking former senior Chinese official of sexual misconduct back in November and vanished from public life for making the claims.

The Chinese woman did appear through video links and did confirm her safety, but this has not satisfied many people, Navratilova is one of them.

A video surfaced of security officials and police at the Australian Open instructing fans on Saturday to remove shirts with the slogan, ‘Where is Peng Shuai?’ on them, Tennis Australia defended its policy of no commercial or political clothing 

‘Under our ticket conditions of entry we don’t allow clothing, banners or signs that are commercial or political,’ a spokesperson said.

Speaking on the Tennis Channel

Navratilova branded Tennis Australia’s stance as ‘weak’ and ‘cowardly.’

‘I find it really, really cowardly,’ she said

‘I think they are wrong on this. This is not a political statement, this is a human rights statement.

‘(Tennis Australia is) just really capitulating on this issue… letting the Chinese really dictate what they do at their own Slam. I just find it really weak.’

Many fans agree with Navratilova and think that China's has a huge influence due to one of it's big sponsors

Chinese distillery Luzhu Laojiao and Chinese mattress company De Rucci are sponsors of the year's first Grand Slam. 

The deal with Luzhou Laojiao is one of the biggest in the tournament's history and worth £53m, with the Open even renaming a Melbourne Park court 1573 Arena after one of Luzhou's signature products.

