Mason Greenwood released on bail after arrest over rape allegation
Sport

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - JANUARY 22: Mason Greenwood of Manchester United during the warm up before the Premier League match between Manchester United and West Ham United at Old Trafford on January 22, 2022 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images)

MASON GREENWOOD, the Manchester United player has been released on bail after being questioned by police over the alleged assault  and rape of a young female. 

Greenwood was arrested last weekend after images and audio surfaced on an online platform. The posts have since been deleted from the social media page.

While the 20-year-old was in custody on Tuesday, he was further arrested on suspicion of sexual assault and threats to kill.

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - JANUARY 22: Michail Antonio of West Ham United in action with Mason Greenwood and Diogo Dalot of Manchester United during the Premier League match between Manchester United and West Ham United at Old Trafford on January 22, 2022 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images)

A statement from from the Greater Manchester Police did not name the forward, but said,

“A 20-year-old man arrested on Sunday, January 30, 2022 on suspicion of the rape and assault of a woman has been released on bail pending further investigation.”

Within hours of the allegations appearing on Sunday morning, the England international was suspended from playing or training with his club until further notice.

Manchester United also issued another statement following up on their stance that they did not condone the behavior at all.

The club said it “reiterates its strong condemnation of violence of any kind”.

The club also added:

“As previously communicated, Mason Greenwood will not train with, or play for, the club until further notice.”

Nike has suspended its deal with Greenwood and Electronic Arts has confirmed his removal from active squads on FIFA 22.

In a statement to the PA news agency, the video game company said:

“Mason Greenwood has been removed from active squads in FIFA 22 and has also been suspended from appearing in FIFA Ultimate Team (FUT) packs and Ultimate Draft.”

