Matt Rogerson will be captain of London Irish for the upcoming season

DIRECTOR OF RUGBY Declan Kidney has announced that Matt Rogerson will be captain of the London Irish senior squad for the second season running, the Club can confirm today.

The back-row forward, who signed on with the Exiles four seasons ago from Championship side Jersey Reds, was awarded the captaincy for the first time last season having been co-captain the season previous.

In his first campaign adorning the armband, Rogerson led the Exiles to their highest place finish in the Gallagher Premiership since 2012, also qualifying for their first Heineken Champions Cup venture in 11 seasons.

Irish’s captain played his part in carrying Irish to their highest points per game (PPG) outside of a play-off finish since the bonus points scoring system was introduced in the 2000/01 Premiership season.

Having started his professional rugby career with Sale Sharks, Rogerson made the move to St. Peter in 2017 and has since gone on to make 96 appearances in Exile green in his four years with the Club.

After the announcement, Rogerson voiced his elation in being renamed as the captain of London Irish.

“I recognise the magnitude of Declan’s decision to entrust me in leading the boys for another year, it’s a massive source of pride for me, my family and my friends too.

“I’d like to thank Declan, the players and all the coaches for allowing me to lead this great Club, it has been nothing other than a pleasure working with them and the squad so far since I arrived in 2018.

“What we have ahead of us now is potentially one of the most exciting seasons in the recent history of London Irish, and I am fully committed to improving our performances and delivering on what our brilliant fans deserve.”

Kidney has also confirmed Adam Coleman, Rob Simmons, and Paddy Jackson as part of the London Irish leadership team to support Matt and the side.

The former Australian international lock pairing, both of whom joined in the seasons following the 2019 Rugby World Cup, have become a formidable partnership at the heart of the London Irish pack.

“I’d like to congratulate Matt in retaining the captaincy for another season, it is thoroughly deserved and his contributions to the side have been immense for the progression of this Club on and off the pitch,” said Declan Kidney, Director of Rugby.

“We are also welcoming Adam and Rob to our leadership team here this season, the coaches and I believe they have shown outstanding initiative both at Brentford and Hazelwood to be examples to all members of our squad.

“This group has shown the dedication and authority in their time in an Irish jersey to warrant their titles.”