Mayo GAA have unveiled a new home jersey today

FANS OF Mayo will be delighted to know that the county have released a new home jersey ahead of the GAA season.

INTERSPORT Elverys together with the Mayo GAA County boards and O'Neill's released the new kit at Hastings Insurance MacHale Park today.

The home jersey is available to purchase from today at Intersport Elverys stores nationwide or online at Elverys.ie The jersey is also available for purchase at www.oneills.com. The LGFA, Camogie and Goalkeeper kits will be available for pre-order from today.

Seamus Touhy, Mayo GAA Chairman, said, “We are grateful for the ongoing support of our title sponsor Intersport Elverys and look forward to the release of our new jersey which also features our commercial partners Port west.

"Our partnership with Intersport Elverys has developed over many years and look forward to working with Intersport Elverys in the years to come.

"Their support has been a key pillar in highly competitive performances of our Mayo teams. Mayo's loyal supporters have been instrumental over the years and Mayo GAA are sincerely indebted for this support as we look forward to the season ahead."

New Jersey. Same Pride

Introducing the new Mayo GAA Home Jersey

The Mayo GAA home jersey is now available at Intersport Elverys with the Mayo LGFA, Camogie & Goalkeeper jersey now available for Pre-Order.#IntersportElverys#TheHeartOfSport#MakeItYourGame pic.twitter.com/hlz0tkF4wo — Mayo GAA (@MayoGAA) September 30, 2022

Philip Staunton, Head Team sports Buyer Intersport Elverys, added, “Intersport Elverys is delighted to be entering our 26th season supporting Mayo GAA. The journeys and adventures we’ve had with players and supporters since 1998 has been the greatest pleasure and we look forward to the latest chapter of our partnership.

"We take great pride being based in the beating heart of Mayo with our expanding Head Office in Castlebar and four stores county-wide that intertwine us with the local community and understand what Gaelic Games mean in Mayo.

"The responsibility of being the chosen destination for young footballers, hurlers, and camogie players to try on the Mayo shirt they aspire to wear at senior level is an honour for Intersport Elverys. We wish all teams well this coming season.”

Fans of the county will be hoping for better times in their new attire.

Mayo's last All-Ireland win was in 1951. They have been to the All-Ireland final since but have lost out on the final prize on every attempt.