WHEN IRISH people tune into sports on the weekends, a familiar voice can usually be heard on commentary, whether it be rugby, soccer or boxing, Ireland has had a rich history of people who have decided to take up sports commentary as a profession.

The late Jimmy McGee was famed for his boxing knowledge and incredible memory, George Hamilton is well known for lending his voice to Irish soccer and other Olympic events in Ireland, but there is one commentator that made a name for himself commentating on one of America’s biggest sports networks, ESPN and his name is Tommy Smyth.

Smyth has become one of ESPN’s most recognisable voices and has commentated on World Cups, Champions League finals and many other big sporting occasions since 1991.

Smyth sat down with the Irish Post to give an insight into his sports media career, receiving death threats and interviewing some of sports biggest stars like former Manchester United captain, Roy Keane and former AC Milan footballer, Andriy Shevchenko.

Smyth was born on 19 December 1946 in Knockbridge, County Louth, in a very Gaelic part of the country.

A lifelong Dundalk fan, that used to go to Oriel Park and to this day still retains his love for the club.

Well done to the wee county of @LouthLGFA a great victory over Limerick. The boys in red kicked some beautiful scores. The goal was brilliantly set up and what a finish.Sam Mulroy has some leg when it comes to set pieces. Proud in NY to see @LouthLGFA lift a cup in Croke Park. — Tommy Smyth (@TommySmythESPN) April 2, 2022

In 1963, he like many other Irish people had dreams of finding another life in America and with that started his journey to become one of the most distinguished voices across the pond.

“You know what, I’m gone 60 years and I know you’re shaking your head and you’re thinking this fella is having me on but it has been that long”, he said in his strong Louth accent.

Following a brief soccer career with a local Irish team in America, he played with the Shamrock Club in the German American Soccer League as well as for the Boston Beacons of the North American Soccer League.

Soon after he became a commentator for Gaelic sports at Gaelic Park in the Bronx, New York and would soon land a gig with one of the biggest sports conglomerates in the states, ESPN.

Smyth got a role with ESPN after telling the broadcaster to follow coverage of Ireland’s adventure at the World Cup in 1994, a time that that encapsulated the nation like Italia ‘90.

“When I heard they got the World Cup in 1994, it was then I approached them, what I would do and what I could offer them.

“I wasn’t that successful at first. I got a couple of games but that started my journey.”

One would think that an accent as strong as Smyth’s would not survive with an American audience for as long as it has but as he put it, “I have been working for ESPN for 26 years and that will tell you everything you need to know.” he claimed.

“I have had problems saying things like the word milk to Americans and I have never been able to wrap my head around the fact that they can’t understand a simple word like milk.”

Sports commentary is a profession that leaves an individual wide open for criticism for whatever view they may have on any subject or player.

Nowadays social media is a tool that allows anyone to comment on whatever they want, at any time.

Steve Mcmanaman on BT Sport and Michael Owen are two names that get constant abuse for trying to add colour to the game.

In 2009 an article titled “Is this the end for Tommy Smyth, possibly the most hated football commentator in history” was published by the Guardian in the UK adding fuel to the fire around hate and love for commentators.

One of the veteran’s famous lines is “what a bulge in the old onion bag”, every time a goal is scored.

It has wound people up so much and some have even tried to take it further by sending Smyth death threats for his commentary.

On a tour to Australia to cover the A-League final he spoke about what was called “Operation Onion Bag” at the time.

Smyth had a huge ESPN security operation escort him while in the country.

“It was an actual death threat, in fact that guy was arrested, I’m not sure what happened to him. I let the law take its own way. I had private guards around me.

“My wife, I couldn’t tell her about it. They even changed my hotel, because they didn’t want me to be an easy target.”

“I have had a lot of threats over the years. See what you need to know with ESPN, when I started they had all the soccer they wanted, they showed it in 163 countries around the world in places like Nigeria and that was huge.” -Random quote here, what’s the context?-

He’s developed a thick skin throughout his career and had highlights that most sports fans would dream off.

He’s interviewed Roy Keane in his pomp, commentated on United’s 1999 Champions League final win and spent time with the likes of David Beckham when he was at Real Madrid.

One story that Smyth spoke about was his double meeting with the current Ukrainian football manager and former striker for Dynamo Kyiv and AC Milan, Andriy Shevchenko.

When the Ukrainian met Smyth for an interview around the time he played for Chelsea. The Irishman recalled a tale that incensed the former Chelsea forward.

Shevchenko was asked about his relationship with departing Chelsea owner Roman Ambramovich by Smyth.

“I said to him Andriy is it true that you are only at Chelsea because you speak the same language as the owner, I said.

“He leapt up and said, Tommy Smyth, that is the greatest load of B*********T I have ever heard”, Shevchenko told him.

It’s funny looking back at it now with what’s going on in Ukraine, Smyth said when referring to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine earlier this year.

Roy Keane is well known for having a strong personality and not many people would have approached the former Manchester United captain in his pomp, but Smyth decided to chance his arm and get an interview with the Cork man when Manchester United were staying in the same hotel as him.

Keane was asked for an interview by Smyth and agreed to it despite his ESPN colleague’s saying he had no chance of getting it.

Keane in typical fashion barked at Smyth shouting, “hey, I thought you wanted an interview”.

“I do”, responded Smyth.

“He sat down in front of me and gave a fantastic interview. I just thought it was such a classy act. He was brilliant to be honest”.

Some people leave Ireland and never come back after making a life for themselves in other parts of the world.

When asked if he would ever come back to Ireland, he admitted the possibility of that happening is becoming more and more remote as the years go on.

He spent a number of years commentating for Philadelphia Union, the American professional soccer club based in the Philadelphia metropolitan area, before leaving for other ventures.

Nowadays Smyth co-hosts a show with Rodney Marsh called "Grumpy Pundits" on SiriusXM FC, Channel 157 and has become part of Amazon Prime Video's NFL Thursday Night Football UK broadcast team in 2017 alongside Derek Rae.

He’s had a career that many people in sports media can only dream off and by the sounds of it, he’s just getting started.