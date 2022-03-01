Michael Lowry is delighted to have fulfilled his childhood dream after making Ireland debut

MICHAEL LOWRY has said that "he will never forget" his first Ireland game against Italy on Sunday.

The 23-year-old replaced Hugo Kennan in the side and didn't disappoint after the Ulster fullback scored a brace in Ireland's 57-6 demolition of the Italians.

Italy did play with 13 men due to a rule that few had heard of, but Lowry didn't care as it was his childhood dream to put on an Ireland Jersey and he achieved just that.

The fullback said

"It's everyone's childhood dream to just play for Ireland and to get an opportunity playing Six Nations is unbelievable. A moment I'll never forget and an emotional one," he said.

"And to top it off to get on the scoresheet is even better.

"I tried to enjoy myself. We've worked hard and I suppose that's the tough part, the start of the week and getting on page with everyone, and this is the fun part of going and playing games.

"I just tried to compose myself and not let the emotion get to me. Everyone loves scoring a try and to get it on your debut is class"

Two tries on your debut is some feat and Lowry could have even got a hatrick, but decided to gift James Lowe with one.

It would have been special for any player, but speaking after Lowry also added that he's not that type of player

"It's not my personality to even think about hat-tricks," said Lowry,

"I thought I'd give that to Lowey to have an easier walk-in than I did."

Andy Farrell shared his delight for the debutant and said

He was great. He was lively and he was as brave as we knew he was going to be.

"Getting the two tries and then making the space to get his third and then passing it on to his mate James Lowe in the corner typifies what Mikey's all about.

"Everyone involved in the squad is absolutely made up for Mikey and his mum and his sister and his girlfriend - it's a big day for them."

Ireland are now three points behind France and have England and Scotland to come in the next few weeks.