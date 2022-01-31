

MICK McCARTHY could be in line for a sensational return to English football with his old club Sunderland. The former two time Ireland boss is being touted as Lee Johnson's replacement as the Black Cats look for candidates.

Johnson was removed from his post after his side lost 6-0 to Bolton at the Stadium of Light this weekend.

Sunderland are now in a race against time as they have a promotion race to prepare for. Sunderland have won just one of their last five outings in League One and have dropped to third place as a result.

It's been reported that the former Ireland player would like the vacant job. It's also been alleged that the 62-year-old could take the job until the season close

This wouldn't be the first time McCarthy took over in the northeast. He spent three years as Sunderland manager from 2003 until 2006, leading the club to promotion to the Premier League as champions after amassing 94 points in 2005.

He recently spent time in Cyprus at Greek club Apoel and came back to Cardiff, but was sacked by Cardiff City in October.

Sunderland trail Rotherham and Wigan who occupy first and second place respectively, and both clubs have games in hand which could extend their advantage over the Wearside club.

However, the Black Cats remain two clear of fourth-placed MK Dons having played the same number of games.