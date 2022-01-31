Johnson was removed from his post after his side lost 6-0 to Bolton at the Stadium of Light this weekend.
Sunderland are now in a race against time as they have a promotion race to prepare for. Sunderland have won just one of their last five outings in League One and have dropped to third place as a result.
Mick McCarthy could make sensational return to Sunderland to replace Lee Johnson and lead promotion charge https://t.co/hPETjWrMQL
— The Sun Football ⚽ (@TheSunFootball) January 31, 2022
It's been reported that the former Ireland player would like the vacant job. It's also been alleged that the 62-year-old could take the job until the season close
This wouldn't be the first time McCarthy took over in the northeast. He spent three years as Sunderland manager from 2003 until 2006, leading the club to promotion to the Premier League as champions after amassing 94 points in 2005.
He recently spent time in Cyprus at Greek club Apoel and came back to Cardiff, but was sacked by Cardiff City in October.
Sunderland trail Rotherham and Wigan who occupy first and second place respectively, and both clubs have games in hand which could extend their advantage over the Wearside club.
However, the Black Cats remain two clear of fourth-placed MK Dons having played the same number of games.
On this day in 2003, Sunderland appointed Mick McCarthy as their new manager. In the 15 years since his departure, there have been 22 (TWENTY TWO) managerial changes at the club pic.twitter.com/f6vNJt3ZUe
— FootballJOE (@FootballJOE) March 12, 2021