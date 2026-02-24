More than one million fans tuned in to watch Ireland beat England in Six Nations clash

MORE than one million people tuned in to watch the Ireland v England Six Nations clash over the weekend.

Ireland stole victory with a 42-21 win over England in Twickenham on Saturday, February 21.

Andy Farell’s side put in a performance that lifted the gloom that descended upon the team after their disappointing opening game against France in Paris earlier this month.

And there were more than one million Irish fans watching on from home via RTE2’s live broadcast.

The match attracted an average audience of 898,000, and reached a peak of over one million, making it the most watched game of the 2026 Six Nations Championship to date among Irish audiences, figures released by RTÉ this week confirm.

A further 350,000 rugby fans streamed the action on RTÉ Player, the broadcaster added.

RTÉ’s television coverage was led by Jacqui Hurley who was joined by a panel of experts, guiding viewers through every tackle and turning point of the game.

As part of their expanded Irish-language sports offering for 2026, Irish-language commentary was available live on RTÉ Player and the RTÉ News channel throughout the game.

Ireland meet Wales in their next Six Nations clash, which is due to take place on Friday, March 6 at 8.10pm.

The action will be broadcast on RTÉ2, RTÉ Player and on RTÉ Radio One.

Everything from irishpost.com and the print edition is available on the Irish Post App — plus more! Download it for Android or Apple IOS devices today.