Ireland offers ‘continued support’ for Ukraine on fourth anniversary of Russian invasion

TAOISEACH Micheál Martin has offered Ireland’s full ongoing support to the people of Ukraine as the nation marks the four-year anniversary of their invasion by Russia.

This morning the Irish leader took part in a meeting of the Coalition of the Willing in support of the embattled nation, which was convened to mark the sombre milestone in the ongoing Russian conflict.

Held by video, the meeting was co-chaired by British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and President of France Emmanuel Macron.

It was joined from Kyiv by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and a number of EU leaders including Mr Martin.

“I was pleased to join this meeting of the Coalition of the Willing to offer Ireland’s continuing support and solidarity to Ukraine after four long years of brutal and illegal war,” the Taoiseach said this afternoon.

“The leaders meeting today were unanimous in our unwavering commitment to Ukraine and its people,” he added.

“They have endured incredible suffering, including in recent weeks as they faced an exceptionally cold winter without heat or electricity.

“They have demonstrated bravery, resilience and an unbreakable will, despite Russia’s best efforts to defeat them,” he added.

During the meeting, President Zelenskyy briefed delegagtes on Ukraine’s ongoing US-led talks as well as their current needs, including for air defence and energy.

“Leaders at the meeting expressed our hope that the talks will deliver a just and lasting peace for Ukraine and we reiterated our commitment to underpinning any peace agreement, including through robust security guarantees,” Mr Martin explained.

“I underlined that it is for the people of Ukraine to determine their own future and I emphasised also the importance of increasing pressure on Russia, including through tougher sanctions and through cracking down on its shadow fleet, to undermine its ability to wage war and to oblige it to engage in meaningful negotiations.”

He added: “I reaffirmed Ireland’s solidarity with the people of Ukraine and our readiness to step-up our assistance.

“I also reiterated our position that Ukraine’s future lies in the European Union, and I look forward to working with Ukraine during Ireland’s Presidency of the EU to accelerate its membership negotiations."

Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24, 2022, and the battle which ensued has continued for four gruelling years.

In a statement made today, President Zelenskyy thanked "all the leaders who are in Ukraine and with Ukraine today, and who have supported Ukrainians throughout all these years of struggle".

"It is extremely important that we are all together today, speaking with one voice," he added.

"Global unity is stronger than any of Russia’s alliances and as long as we all stand firm, we will surely secure peace for a normal life for our people."

