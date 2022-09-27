Nathan Collins has added clarity on the Jack Grealish red card and says 'there was nothing malicious in it'

IRELAND'S NATHAN COLLINS has added some clarity around his infamous red card for the wild challenge on Manchester City's Jack Grealish earlier this month.

For context of the incident, Manchester City and Wolves faced off in the Premier League, City went 2-0 up quite early. Collins trying to keep things competitive on the day landed a boot into the 27-year-old's chest.

The young Irish defender was distraught at the time. However, speaking in a press conference ahead of the Ireland v Armenia game, Collins explained that the challenge wasn't done with the attempt to harm Grealish.

Collins told the Irish Times: “It’s been eventful to say the least. It was a mis-timed tackle. There was nothing malicious in it. That was it.

“After the game, I was outside the dressing room talking to someone and I saw him (Grealish).

Collins also added that he spotted Grealish after the game and spoke to him. The City player was as understanding as he could be.

“I spoke to him and said 'listen, in the tackle I didn't mean to go for you, I went for the ball and meant nothing by it'. "He said 'yes, it's not a problem, I didn't think you did," added Grealish

“It was sound, and we just chatted out, nothing serious and we were both on good terms. It happens, mis-timed tackles, red cards. Got to get on with life.

“If I’ve a long career, you’ll have ups and downs. I’ve come into camp and all the lads were great.

Collins now has his sights set on the Armenia game in the Aviva tonight. If Ireland win, they will finish third in their Nations League group.

“Seamie (Coleman) was a good help, Macker (McClean) was a good help. I knew I had a massive game coming up on Saturday, so I didn’t have time to dwell on it.

“I’d a job on my hands and that’s what I wanted to do for my country.

“Club football and international football are two different things and I’m concentrating on international football at this time.”

