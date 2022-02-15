Nigel Owens feels France's try in the Ireland game may have been a forward pass

FORMER RUGBY referee Nigel Owens has given his take on France's opening try in the game with Ireland last weekend after a debate of a forward pass was opened up

The French won 30-24 in a nail biting clash and the Welshman feels that Antoine Dupont's try in the opening minute may have been forward.

The clip was uploaded to the official Guinness Six Nations twitter page. The footage showed center Yoram Moefan pass to the best player in the world Dupont to crash home.

The angle shown in the video has cast doubts on whether it was a legitimate try.

The pass has started a ferocious debate, with Owens giving his thoughts on the incident

One user said:

"The issue with French TV is ongoing Michael. I’m sure @nigelrefowens could review all matches and find many errors. We didn’t reset quickly enough, Hansen lost contact with the inside defender. The last tackle allowed the attacker to make yards and a brilliant offload, magic."

But Owens responded saying he didn't say it was an error, but that the angle rules in favor of Ireland

I didn’t say but it was an error. I said it’s a tight call and that and that angle shows it’s gone forward from the passer. But you base out clear and obvious and if it’s not then play on.

Other than that it was a fantastic spectacle of rugby and both teams were excellent in a game that will be remembered for the ages.

Ireland return to action against Italy on the 26th of February