Our TV picks for this weekend's sporting action

THIS WEEKEND IS another bumper packed weekend of sport. It never seems to end and we here at the Irish post are not complaining.

This weekend Formula 1 makes its debut in Miami, Leinster play Leicester Tigers in the Champions Cup, while Munster welcome Toulouse to the Aviva.

The Premier League also is nearing its conclusion with Manchester City facing Newcastle and Liverpool playing Antonio Conte's Tottenham this weekend.

There's also GAA action with Limerick v Tipperary in the Munster senior hurling championship and Cork v Kerry in the Munster senior football championship.

Here are some of our selections for you to choose from.

Friday

7pm: Formula One, Miami Grand Prix Practice – Sky Sports F1.

7.30pm: Soccer, Bundesliga, VfL Bochum 1848 v Arminia Bielefeld – Sky Sports Mix.

7.35pm: Rugby, URC, Cardiff v Zebre – Premier Sports 1

7.45-8pm: Soccer, All League of Ireland fixtures available on LOITV.

Saturday

12pm: Soccer, Scottish Premiership, Celtic v Hearts – Sky Sports Football.

1.30pm: Golf, British Masters – Sky Sports Golf.

3pm: Rugby, Champions Cup, Munster v Toulouse – BT Sport 2

3pm: Soccer, Premier League, Chelsea v Wolves – Premier Sports 1.

4.30pm: Soccer, Premier League, Man City v Newcastle – Sky Sports Premier League.

5.30pm: Rugby, Champions Cup, Leicester Tigers v Leinster – BT Sport 2

5.30pm: Rugby, Champions Cup, La Rochelle v Montpellier – BT Sport 3.

5.30pm: Soccer, Premier League, Brighton v Man United – Sky Sports Premier League.

6pm: Formula One, Miami Grand Prix Practice and Qualifying – Sky Sports F1.

6pm: GAA, Munster SFC Semi-final, Cork v Kerry – Sky Sports Arena.

7.45pm: Soccer, Premier League, Liverpool v Tottenham – BT Sport 1.

10.20pm: Soccer, Premier League, Match of the Day – BBC One.

Munster Football Semi-final is just one day away.



Cork v Kerry on Saturday 7th May. Game will take place at 6pm pic.twitter.com/p0Ank3pUKe — Cork GAA (@OfficialCorkGAA) May 6, 2022

Sunday

12pm: Golf, Madrid Ladies Open – Sky Sports Mix.

12pm: Soccer, Women’s Super League, Chelsea v Manchester United – Sky Sports Football.

12pm: Soccer, Women’s Super League, West Ham v Arsenal – BBC Two.

12.30pm: Rugby, Challenge Cup, Toulon v London Irish – BT Sport 2.

1pm: Golf, The British Masters – Sky Sports Golf.

2pm: GAA, Munster Senior Hurling Championship, Limerick v Tipperary – RTÉ Two.

2pm: Soccer, Premier League, Arsenal v Leeds United – Sky Sports Premier League.

4pm: GAA, Ulster Senior Football Championship, Cavan v Donegal – RTÉ 2 and BBC 2

7pm: Formula One, Miami Grand Prix – Sky Sports F1.

8pm: Soccer, La Liga, Atlético Madrid v Real Madrid – La Liga TV

9.30pm: GAA, Highlights, The Sunday Game – RTÉ2.

11.10pm: Soccer, Premier League, Match of the Day 2 — BBC 1.