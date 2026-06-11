WATCH: Steve Coogan in action in second series of Funboys

A TRAILER has been released showing Steve Coogan in action as a guest star in the second series of the Northern Irish comedy Funboys.

The award-winning actor, whose roots lie in County Mayo, plays Phillip, a frustrated actor who’s ended up at a folk museum playing part of the landed gentry, in the new series.

A first look clip of what’s on offer in the second instalment of the Bafta award-winning comedy, was released this week.

Show favourites Ryan Dylan, Rian Lennon, Lee R James and Ele McKenzie all return for the series, along with Brian Devlin, Owen Colgan, Paul Bazely and Richard Croxford.

Alongside Coogan, Nicky Harley, Saorlaoith Brady, Lalor Roddy, Donal O’Hanlon and Amanda Doherty are all new editions to the cast.

“The soft bellied boys of Ballymacnoose are back,” a BBC spokesperson said.

“After last year, tackling the weight of grief and suppository drugs, the gang have come out the other side all grown up,” they added.

“Callum’s trying out a lovely perm, Gemma and Lorcan are smooching seven times a day, and it's been four months since Jordan’s last full throated screaming strop with his Daddies. Things are bright in Ballymacnoose," they explain.

“But dark clouds loom! The gang belatedly get involved in The Great Irish Potato Famine and it's all down-hill from there.

“Bigotry, balding and competitive robot combat, if they aren’t careful the funboys are about to become the doneboys.”

The four-part series is set to air on BBC Three, BBC Northern Ireland and BBC iPlayer later this year.

Watch the trailer here…

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