Pensioner dies following collision between truck and car in Co. Louth

A PENSIONER has died following a collision in Co. Louth.

The two-vehicle incident, involving a truck and a car, happened on the N2 at Edmondstown in Ardee at around 5.40pm yesterday afternoon.

A man, aged in his 80s, who was driving the car, was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other injuries were reported in the incident, Gardaí have confirmed.

The police force has since appealed for anyone who may have witnessed the incident to to contact them.

“Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the collision to come forward,” they said in a statement.

“Road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the area of Edmondstown, Ardee, Co. Louth, between 5pm and 6pm on June 10, are asked to make this footage available to investigating Gardaí,” they added.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Drogheda Garda Station on (041) 987 4200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.”

Everything from irishpost.com and the print edition is available on the Irish Post App — plus more! Download it for Android or Apple IOS devices today.