Two children in hospital wth serious injures following Mayo collision

A BOY and a girl are in hospital being treated for serious injuries following a collision in Co. Mayo.

Four people were injured in the two-car incident which happened on the N59 at Clooneen in Westport at around 7.20pm on June 10.

The driver of one of the cars, a man in his 30s, was taken by air ambulance to University Hospital Galway for treatment of his injuries, which Garda have confirmed are ‘non-life-threatening’.

The two children, who were passengers in that car, were brought by air ambulance to The Children’s Hospital in Dublin.

They are being treated for "serious injuries", the police force has since confirmed.

The driver of the second car, a man aged in his 30s, was brought by ambulance to Mayo University Hospital. He is also being treated for serious injuries.

Gardaí have appealed for anyone who witnessed the collision to contact them.

“Road users who may have camera footage, including dash-cam footage and were travelling in the area between 7pm and 7.30pm on June 10, are asked to make this available to investigating Gardaí,” the police force said in a statement.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Westport Garda Station on 098 50230 the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.”

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