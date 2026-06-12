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RTÉ marks centenary by bringing Céilí House show to London
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RTÉ marks centenary by bringing Céilí House show to London

RTÉ was in London this week where it marked its 100-year anniversary with a series of special broadcasts.

The Irish broadcaster, which first launched in January 1926, is celebrating 100 years of public broadcasting with a year-long series of special projects and performances under the RTÉ100 title.

This included a visit this week to the British capital where an episode of the RTÉ Radio 1 show Arena was broadcast live from the Irish Embassy.

Hosted by Rick O’Shea, the show featured chats with UK-based Irish guests including Graham Norton; writer Martina Evans; poet Ian Duhig; and musician, songwriter, and producer Bernard Butler.

Earlier this week an edition of Céilí House was recorded in the capital.

The show, which aired on RTÉ Radio 1 on July 11, featured a host of world-class traditional Irish musicians, including Mick O’Connor on banjo, sean nós singer Jackie Quirke, Karen Ryan on fiddle and Colman Connolly on the uileann pipes.

A second recording of Céilí House took place in front of a live audience at the London Irish Centre in Camden on Wednesday evening, July 10.

This episode reflects on the history of Irish traditional music in London, as well as looking at how the traditional music scene continued to develop here.

Featuring the like of The London Lasses and Pete Quinn, and sean nós singer Fionn Ó hAlmhain, this will be broadcast on RTÉ Radio 1 this Saturday, June 13.

“We were delighted to bring Arena and Céilí House to London as part of our RTÉ100 programme,” RTÉ Director of Audio Patricia Monaghan said.

“These broadcasts will serve as a celebration of Irish culture in London and the thriving traditional Irish music scene there.

“They will also reflect RTÉ’s connection with the Irish diaspora in London and beyond as we celebrate 100 years.”

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See More: Arena, Centenary, Céilí House, London, RTE

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