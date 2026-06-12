‘Always an Olympian’: Tributes following shock death of Irish athlete Ciarán Ó Lionáird

TRIBUTES have been paid following the death of Irish athlete Ciarán Ó Lionáird.

The 38-year-old runner, who hailed from Co. Cork but was living in the US, died suddenly in Canada this week his family have confirmed.

“It is with deep sadness that we announce the untimely death of Ciarán in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, on June 9,” they said in a statement.

“He will be fondly remembered by his wide circle of friends in the athletics community in Cork, throughout Ireland, and across the USA, as well as by the many colleagues and friends whose lives he touched," they added.

A native of Macroom and a member of the Leevale Athletics Club, he had been living in Los Angeles in recent years.

In 2012 he represented Ireland at the London Olympics, while in 2013 he won a bronze medal in the men’s 3000m at the European Indoor Championships.

“To become an Olympian is a rare and extraordinary achievement, the result of years of dedication, sacrifice and talent, and Ciarán reached that pinnacle when he represented Ireland in the 1500 metres at the London 2012 Olympic Games,” the Olympic Federation of Ireland said in a statement.

“Born in Macroom, Co. Cork, Ciarán’s passion for athletics emerged early.

“He joined West Muskerry AC at seven and quickly distinguished himself, breaking Irish age group records at nine and ten.

“As a student at De La Salle College Macroom, he won the Irish Schools 1500m title before claiming bronze at the 2005 European Youth Olympic Festival and finishing 10th at the World Youth Championships later that year.”

They added: “His rise to the senior international stage was marked by resilience and brilliance.

“At the 2011 World Championships in Daegu, he reached the 1500m final, finishing 10th in the world and establishing himself as one of Ireland’s most exciting middledistance talents.

“Despite an injury disrupted build up, he fulfilled a lifelong dream by stepping onto the track at the London Olympics, joining the select group of athletes who have worn the Irish vest on sport’s greatest stage.

“He continued to excel, winning European Indoor bronze over 3000m in 2013, before persistent Achilles injuries ultimately brought his elite career to a close.

“Throughout his journey, Ciarán was admired for his competitive spirit, his intelligence and the honesty with which he spoke about the realities of highperformance sport.

“Ciarán Ó Lionáird’s passing is a profound loss to Irish sport.

“The Olympic Federation of Ireland extends its heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, teammates, coaches and all who were inspired by his achievements.

“Once an Olympian, always an Olympian.”

Mr Ó Lionáird leaves behind his parents Angela and Seán and brothers Cathal and Micheál.

Funeral details have yet to be confirmed.

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