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Andy Rogers marks 80th birthday with sparkling celebrations in Soho
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Andy Rogers marks 80th birthday with sparkling celebrations in Soho

FRIENDS and family were out in force this week to mark the 80th birthday of Irish community leader Andy Rogers.

The Sligo native, who lives in Hertfordshire, celebrated his milestone with a glitzy party held at The Devonshire in Soho.

Among the guests who attended the event were Irish Ambassador to Britain Martin Fraser and his wife Deirdre.

Mr Rogers' wife Brigid and daughters Lorna, Sarah and Sheena were also there to help mark the occasion.

Andy and Brigid Rogers with their daughters Lorna, Sarah and Sheena (Pics: Malcolm McNally Photography)

Well-known and respected among the Irish community across Britain, Mr Rogers is a founder board member of the Irish International Business Network.

He also set up the successful Sligo Business Network in 2000.

Following a lengthy career in banking, in which he headed up Bank of Ireland’s operations in the UK, he went on to devote his time to supporting Irish people in business in Britain, something he continues to do today.

Scroll down to see more pictures from the event…

Andy Rogers and his wife Brigid (Pics: Malcolm McNally Photography)

Andy Rogers with friends Richard Willis and Brendan Morahan (Pics: Malcolm McNally Photography)

Ciara Pryce and Andy Rogers (Pics: Malcolm McNally Photography)

Andy and Brigid Rogers and their daughters Lorna, Sarah and Sheena and Irish Ambassador Martin Fraser and his wife Deirdre (Pics: Malcolm McNally Photography)

Andy Rogers pictured with his family (Pics: Malcolm McNally Photography)

Andy Rogers and Tara Cronin (Pics: Malcolm McNally Photography)

See More: 80th Birthday, Andy Rogers, London, Sligo, Soho, The Devonshire

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