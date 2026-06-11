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Images released of men PSNI wish to speak to in connection with Belfast disorder
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Images released of men PSNI wish to speak to in connection with Belfast disorder

IMAGES have been released by the PSNI of two men they wish to speak to in connection with the disorder that has erupted in Northern Ireland this week.

Riots erupted on the streets of Belfast following a stabbing incident in the city on the evening of June 8.

The disorder has continued in the city and in other areas across Northern Ireland since then, with PSNI Chief Constable Jon Boutcher urging people to “stop and think” before “considering becoming involved”.

Images released by the PSNI of two men they wish to speak to

Today images were released by the PSNI of two people they “wish to speak to”.

“Police would like to speak with the people in these images in connection with serious public disorder on Tuesday (9th June) in the Belfast area,” they said in a statement issued with the images.

“Anyone with information can contact police on 101," they added.

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See More: Belfast, Disorder, Images, PSNI

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