Tech firm’s AI expansion will bring 340 new jobs to Northern Ireland

A BELFAST-FOUNDED tech firm is set to create 341 new jobs in Northern Ireland as it expands its AI services.

Kainos provides IT services, consultancy and software solutions to clients across the globe.

Founded in 1986, its headquarters remain in Belfast, although is now operates in 20 countries and employs over 3,500 staff across Europe and North America.

This week the firm announced plans to expand the AI work it currently provides its customers over the next three years.

That will see 341 new jobs created at the company. Thirty-two of these will be based in their Derry office, with the remaining roles located in Belfast.

“This expansion reflects growing customer demand for our AI digital transformation services across the public, health and commercial sectors,” Kainos CEO Brendan Mooney said.

“By investing in our people, including 200 company-wide early career roles alongside these experienced positions, we will be able to do more for our customers as they put AI to work,” he added.

“It is an exciting time for Kainos and our customers, and a pleasure to be creating these jobs in Belfast and Derry alongside our £39m investment in Bankmore, our new Belfast office.”

First Minister of Northern Ireland Michelle O’Neill visited Kainos’ Belfast head office this week as their expansion announcement was made.

“Kainos is a real local success story, growing from its Belfast roots into a global tech leader powered by local talent,” Ms O’Neill said.

“Over 340 new jobs, including further career opportunities, is a significant commitment and one that will make a real difference to young people building their futures here at home,’ she added.

“I also welcome that these roles will be created in both Belfast and Derry, helping to support regional balance and ensuring the benefits of growth are felt more widely.

“AI is reshaping our economy, and this investment demonstrates the strength of partnership between government and industry in driving innovation, productivity and inclusive growth for communities right across the north.”

Deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly and Northern Ireland’s Economy Minister Dr Caoimhe Archibald were also at the event, where it was confirmed that Invest NI would offer Kainos £1.5m in support towards the creation of the new jobs.

The new roles on offer will span software engineering, platform and data engineering, AI and data science, architecture, product and Workday consulting, as well as delivery, design and business support roles, with an average salary of £58k.

“The creation of 341 high quality jobs is a strong vote of confidence in our growing tech sector and the highly skilled people who work here,” Dr Archibald said:

“Companies like Kainos are helping to build a globally competitive tech ecosystem, while offering flexible and hybrid working opportunities.

“This expansion highlights the North’s reputation as a place where businesses can scale, innovate and create rewarding careers for local talent, with AI driving new high-value job creation across the economy.”

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