Investigation underway following sexual assault of juveniles

POLICE in Northern Ireland have launched an investigation after two juveniles were sexually assaulted in Derry.

The alleged assault took place in the Cedar Street area of the city on the afternoon of June 8.

In a statement the PSNI gave a description of the suspect as a white male of slim build, with short dark hair, and wearing dental braces.

“He was dressed in a distinctive green Superdry hoodie with front logo, dark trousers, and dark coloured shoes,” they added.

The police force has urged anyone who may have been in the area at the time to contact them.

‘We would appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time, who may have noticed suspicious behaviour, to contact detectives on 101, quoting reference number 1137 of 08/06/2026,” the PSNI’s Inspector Ferriby said in a statement issued last night.

“We would be particularly keen to hear from anyone who may have dashcam or other footage,” he added.

“Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form at psni.police.uk/makeareport or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org.”

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