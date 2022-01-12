Portadown withdraw contract offer for Dubliner Joe Gorman after Orangemen Tweet

AN IRISH footballer has had his contract offer at Portsdown cancelled due to sectarian tweets from earlier in his career. Dubliner Joe Gorman (27) was set to join the club from Galway United on Saturday.

Back in 2014, when Gorman was 19 he played for Scottish side and former club Inverness Caledonian Thistle. He posted a tweet on his social media saying:

"Ross Kemp in Belfast talking about the Troubles. Wouldn’t you just love to open up on all them Orangemen," Gorman later deleted the post

Gorman was suspended by the Scottish club for posting the sectarian tweet.

Portadown supporters took issue with Gorman joining the club, with a number of fans venting their anger and fury over the deal.

The club have now cancelled the impeding transfer due to the backlash.

Portadown Football Club is delighted to announce the signing of 27 year old Irish defender Joe Gorman pic.twitter.com/OjEa1lwUgH — Portadown FC (@Portadownfc) January 8, 2022

Manager Matthew Tipton had said:

"We've signed three players this week. Joe Gorman should be announced today, with another deal agreed but not yet fully signed off and I'm working on a striker as well. Whatever happens elsewhere I’ll still be bringing bodies in."

The player was announced by a statement on Saturday, but the club issued another statement saying the deal was off

Portadown tweeted:

"Update on Joe Gorman signing.

"After further discussions this deal has not been concluded. We wish Joe all the best for his future career."

Gorman also had spells with Airdrie in Scotland as well as Longford Town, Bray Wanderers and Drogheda United in Ireland.

The Irish League club are second from bottom of the NIFL Premiership with 12 points from 21 games.