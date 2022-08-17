Preview: Ferencvaros vs Shamrock Rovers Europa League first leg details

THIS THURSDAY Shamrock Rovers will face Hungarian side Ferencvaros in the Europa League play-off.

Stephen Bradley's side beat KF Shkupi of North Macedonia in the second leg of their Europa League third qualifying round last week.

If they win both legs, they will enter the Europa League group stages for the first time since 2011.

If they lose both legs, they will drop to the Europa Conference league group stages.

Here are details for the biggest game of Rovers season.

Where is it on?

It will take place at the Groupama Arena in Budapest

What time is it on

It will start 5.30pm, Thursday

Who are Ferencvaros

The Hugarian side have won 33 titles and are the country's most successful side.

How can I watch it

You can watch the game on RTE 2 and RTE Player

The return leg

The next leg will take place on the 25th of August in Dublin.

Odds

https://www.oddschecker.com/football/europa-league/ferencvarosi-tc-v-shamrock-rovers/winner

Shamrock Rovers Probable starting team:

Mannus; Hoare, Cleary, Grace; Finn, O’Neill, Towell, Watts, Lyons; Greene, Gaffney

The Journey for Rovers

First Qualifying Round of the Champions League Rovers vs Hibernians Rovers won 3-0 over two legs

Second Qualifying Round of the Champions League Rovers vs Ludogorets. Ludogorets won 4-2 over two legs