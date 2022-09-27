Preview | Ireland v Armenia - UEFA Nations League

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND host Armenia in their final UEFA Nations League fixture as they look to secure third spot in League B - Group One.



Stephen Kenny's side go into the game looking to avoid relegation and to avenge the defeat in Yerevan at the start of the campaign.

Ireland suffered a narrow 2-1 defeat in Scotland but go into the game with plenty of confidence and with a crowd of over 45,000 expected at the Aviva Stadium.

Here are details for the game.

WHERE IS IT BEING PLAYED

Aviva Stadium

WHEN IS IT?

Tuesday, September 27

WHAT TIME IS KICK OFF?

Kick-off: 7.45pm

WHAT CHANNEL IS IT ON?

RTE & Premier Sports

MATCH OFFICIALS

Referee: Rade Obrenovič (SVN)

Assistant 1: Jure Praprotnik (SVN)

Assistant 2: Grega Kordež (SVN)

Fourth Official: David Smajc (SVN)

Video Assistant Referee: Matej Jug (SVN)

Assistant Video Assistant Referee: Alen Borošak (SVN)

CAN I GET TICKETS

Available from Ticketmaster here

TEAM NEWS

Stephen Kenny will be without the suspended Josh Cullen for the match against Armenia but doesn't have any injury concerns ahead of the final UEFA Nations League tie.

WHAT HAS STEPHEN KENNY SAID

“We will have one or two changes I would say, but not radical. I think the team played well on Saturday.

“There is a misconception that 3-5-2 gives you greater protection, and 3-4-2-1 is more attacking. Neither are more attacking or defensive, they are just different ways of playing. We don’t consider one more attacking than the other. So we’ll have to wait to see tomorrow. We are capable of playing both systems and we don’t like to tell our opposition in advance how we are going to play.”

"We are disappointed about how we played in Armenia, for sure. We’re looking forward to tomorrow night, we’ll make sure we’re ready. We’ll have to earn the win. Armenia are in League B and are third seeds in Euros on merit. They won their group to get here so we have to go and produce a strong performance to win."

𝗜𝗧'𝗦 𝗠𝗔𝗧𝗖𝗛-𝗗𝗔𝗬 🤩



⚽️ | Republic of Ireland v Armenia

🏆 | UEFA Nations League

📍 | @AVIVAStadium

⌚️ | KO 7.45pm

📺 | @RTEsoccer & @PremierSportsTV

📝 | https://t.co/3Bv9Gem7uO



Can't wait to get back under the lights at the Aviva 🇮🇪 pic.twitter.com/RWNvk8XhE6 — FAIreland ⚽️🇮🇪 (@FAIreland) September 27, 2022

WHAT HAS NATHAN COLLINS SAID

We were incredibly disappointed to lose out in Armenia, the conditions weren't favourable but we didn't perform anywhere near our maximum so we need to put that right tomorrow.

"We've grown as a team during the campaign and I feel like we're getting stronger each match, it was a disappointment to lose in Scotland but I feel like there were plenty of positives to take from the game.

"It's been a really positive week and it's a great group so we need to get a result to back it up and to end the group strongly."

Republic of Ireland Squad - Armenia

Goalkeepers: Gavin Bazunu (Southampton), Mark Travers (AFC Bournemouth), Max O'Leary (Bristol City)



Defenders: Seamus Coleman (Everton), Matt Doherty (Tottenham Hotspur), Shane Duffy (Fulham), John Egan (Sheffield United), Nathan Collins (Wolverhampton Wanderers), Dara O'Shea (West Bromwich Albion), James McClean (Wigan Athletic), Robbie Brady (Preston North End), Liam Scales (Aberdeen).



Midfielders: Jeff Hendrick (Reading), Jason Knight (Derby County), Alan Browne (Preston North End), Jayson Molumby (West Bromwich Albion), Conor Hourihane (Derby County), Callum O'Dowda (Cardiff City).



Forwards: Chiedozie Ogbene (Rotherham United), Michael Obafemi (Swansea City), Troy Parrott (Preston North End), Callum Robinson (Cardiff City), Scott Hogan (Birmingham City).