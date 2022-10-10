Preview| Ireland vs Scotland World Cup play-off game details for tomorrow

IRELAND'S HUGE 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup play-off game against Scotland will take place tomorrow at Hampden Park (8pm)

If Vera Pauw's side win and results, go in Ireland's favour it could mean a first major tournament for the Girls in Green.

This will be the 22nd meeting between the two teams at senior women’s level but none of the previous encounters were as important as this one with a potential route to the World Cup at stake.



Vera Pauw’s team are the third-ranked team in the Second Round of the Play-Offs, behind both Switzerland and Iceland, who face Wales and Portugal respectively in their games.



The two best ranked winners – based on qualification record – will proceed directly to the World Cup. The third winner qualifies for the FIFA Women’s Inter-Confederation Play-Off in February 2023.

The World Cup takes place in Australia and New Zealand next year, so tomorrow's game against Scotland is one that Ireland are going to take very seriously for reasons stated above.

Here are more details for the game tomorrow.

Date

Tuesday, October 11

Kick-off

KO: 20:00

Location of game

Hampden Park

TV Channel

You can watch it on RTÉ2

Quotes from Vera Pauw



Republic of Ireland WNT Manager Vera Pauw: “The target when we started this campaign was to qualify for the World Cup and we remain in a position to achieve that. We expected Sweden to top our Group, so we knew that going through the route of the Play-Offs was a possibility and therefore is not daunting to us. It is another massive challenge and we must play the game of our lives to win it.



“We have full respect for Scotland, who are a very direct team with a lot of excellent players and they fully deserved to beat Austria in the first round of this Play-Off series. We have watched them closely and know that we will be facing a very difficult opponent, who will also have a home crowd behind them.



“We believe in ourselves and trust in each other – players and staff – but we know that we have to be at our very best if we are to win this game. Making it to the World Cup has always been the dream.”



Team news

Republic of Ireland WNT Squad



Goalkeepers: Courtney Brosnan (Everton), Grace Moloney (Reading), Megan Walsh (Brighton & Hove Albion), Eve Badana (DLR Waves)



Defenders: Harriet Scott (Birmingham City), Keeva Keenan (Shelbourne), Claire O’Riordan (Celtic), Diane Caldwell (Reading), Louise Quinn (Birmingham City), Niamh Fahey (Liverpool), Hayley Nolan (London City Lionesses), Chloe Mustaki (Bristol City), Megan Campbell (Liverpool), Áine O’Gorman (Peamount United)



Midfielders: Katie McCabe (Arsenal), Denise O’Sullivan (North Carolina Courage), Jamie Finn (Birmingham City), Ciara Grant (Hearts), Lily Agg (London City Lionesses), Niamh Farrelly (Parma), Roma McLaughlin (Central Connecticut University), Lucy Quinn (Birmingham City), Isibeal Atkinson (West Ham United)



Forwards: Heather Payne (Florida State University), Amber Barrett (FFC Turbine Potsdam), Abbie Larkin (Shelbourne), Saoirse Noonan (Durham WFC), Kyra Carusa (HB Hoge)

Last five meetings between the sides

25/09/2005 | Scotland 0-0 Republic of Ireland (FIFA World Cup Qualifier)

06/05/2006 | Republic of Ireland 0-2 Scotland (FIFA World Cup Qualifier)

05/04/2012 | Scotland 2-1 Republic of Ireland (UEFA EURO Qualifier)

21/06/2012 | Republic of Ireland 0-1 Scotland (UEFA EURO Qualifier)

07/07/2017 | Scotland 1-0 Republic of Ireland (International Friendly)

MATCH OFFICIALS

Referee | Esther Staubli (Switzerland)

Assistant Referees | Susann Küng (Switzerland), Katrin Rafalski (Germany)

Fourth Official | Riem Hussein (Germany)

Video Assistant Referee | Maurizio Mariani (Italy)

Assistant Video Assistant Referee | Daniele Chiffi (Italy)

A moment’s silence for the Creeslough community ahead of WNT training 🙏#WeAreOne pic.twitter.com/V5IwQeqWZY — FAIreland ⚽️🇮🇪 (@FAIreland) October 8, 2022

2023 FIFA WOMEN’S WORLD CUP QUALIFYING

RESULTS

21 October, 2021 | Republic of Ireland 0-1 Sweden

26 October, 2021 | Finland 1-2 Republic of Ireland

25 November, 2021 | Republic of Ireland 1-1 Slovakia

30 November, 2021 | Republic of Ireland 11-0 Georgia

12 April, 2022 | Sweden 1-1 Republic of Ireland

27 June, 2022 | Georgia 0-9 Republic of Ireland

1 September, 2022 | Republic of Ireland 1-0 Finland

6 September, 2022 | Slovakia 0-1 Republic of Ireland