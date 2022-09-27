PREVIEW | Israel U21 v Ireland U21 U21 EURO Play-Off Second Leg

THE REPUBLIC OF IRELAND Under-21s prepare for their second-leg against Israel in Tel Aviv with a shot at making history on Tuesday night.

The two sides drew 1-1 in Tallaght Stadium on Friday and a victory in Israel will see the U21s reach their first ever European Championship.

Manager Jim Crawford has already reached an historic first U21 EURO Play-Off for an Ireland team but the U21s will be aiming to go one step further and write their names in Irish football history.

Here are details for the game.

Step inside the U21s training camp



A look at final preparations as the U21s get ready for their U21 EURO second leg in Tel Aviv



Tomorrow

KO 6.15pm (Irish time)

RTÉPlayer and LOITV

WHERE IS IT BEING PLAYED

Bloomfield Stadium, Tel Aviv, Israel

WHEN IS IT?

Tuesday, September 27

WHAT TIME IS KICK OFF?

6.15pm (Irish time)

WHAT CHANNEL IS IT ON?

RTÉPlayer (Ireland of Ireland), LOI.TV (UK and Ireland)

MATCH OFFICIALS

Referee: Nathan Verboomen (Belgium)

Assistant: Mathias Hillaert (Belgium)

Assistant: Ruben Wyns (Belgium)

Fourth Official: Erik Lambrechts (Belgium)

TEAM NEWS

Sligo Rovers’ Goalkeeper Luke McNicholas has returned to his club after sustaining an injury.

Evan Ferguson had been nursing a knock but trained in Tel Aviv on Monday

WHAT HAS JIM CRAWFORD SAID

WHAT HAS CONOR COVENTRY SAID

For us to qualify is hard to put into words without sounding clichéd but it would be massive. It’s something we have been dreaming about for more than a year now.” Republic of Ireland Squad - Armenia

Republic of Ireland Under-21 Squad

Goalkeepers: Josh Keeley (Tottenham Hotspur), Brian Maher (Derry City), David Odomosu (St. Patrick’s Athletic)

Defenders: Eiran Cashin (Derby County), Festy Ebosele (Udinese), Anselmo Garcia MacNulty (NAC Breda, on loan from Wolfsburg), Andy Lyons (Shamrock Rovers), Jake O’Brien (RWD Molenbeek, on loan from Crystal Palace), Lee O’Connor (Tranmere Rovers), Joe Redmond (St. Patrick’s Athletic), Sean Roughan (Lincoln City)

Midfielders: Finn Azaz (Plymouth Argyle, on loan from Aston Villa), Conor Coventry (West Ham United), Dawson Devoy (MK Dons), Joe Hodge (Wolves), Adam O’Reilly (St. Patrick’s Athletic), Will Smallbone (Stoke City, on loan from Southampton), Ross Tierney (Motherwell)

Forwards: Aaron Connolly (Venezia, on loan from Brighton & Hove Albion), Dara Costelloe (Burnley),Evan Ferguson (Brighton & Hove Albion), Joshua ‘JJ’ Kayode (MK Dons, on loan from Rotherham United), Ollie O’Neill (Fulham), Mipo Odubeko (Port Vale, on loan from West Ham United), Tyreik Wright (Bradford City, on loan from Aston Villa)



UEFA European Under-21 Championship Play-Offs (all times are Irish time)

