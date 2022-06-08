Preview | Republic of Ireland v Ukraine UEFA Nations League

REPUBLIC OF Ireland are set to host Ukraine in their second UEFA Nations League group match as they look to bounce back from defeat against Armenia.



Stephen Kenny's Ireland suffered a 1-0 defeat in Yerevan in their opening League B - Group One fixture and will be looking for their first win of the campaign as they welcome Ukraine to the Aviva Stadium.



It will be the first competitive home match of the year as the FAI are set to welcome over 3,500 Ukrainian refugees to the Aviva Stadium who have been given free tickets by the association for the match.



Match Details



Fixture: Republic of Ireland v Ukraine

Competition: UEFA Nations League

Date: Wednesday, June 8

Kick-off: 7.45pm

Stadium: Aviva Stadium

TV: RTE & Premier Sports

Match Officials



Referee: Filip Glova (SVK)

Assistant 1: Daniel Polacek (SVK)

Assistant 2: Adam Jekkel (SVK)

Fourth Official: Michal Ocenáš (SVK)

Video Assistant Referee: Kevin Blom (NED)

Assistant Video Assistant Referee: Edwin Van De Graaf (NED)



Team News



Goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu has been ruled out of the remaining UEFA Nations League fixtures in June and has been replaced in the squad by Bohemians goalkeeper James Talbot.



Ireland manager Stephen Kenny also confirmed that captain Seamus Coleman will miss the Ukraine match through injury with Cyrus Christie and Festy Ebosele in contention to replace him in the starting line-up.



What he said - Ireland manager Stephen Kenny



"When you lose to Armenia you have to accept criticism. It was one that we wanted to win. I don’t think it was a game we deserved to lose, we hardly conceded any chances. We know we can play a lot better overall. We had enough chances to win the game itself. We should not have lost.



“It’s one we’ve left behind. We’ve just got to put it behind us and go into the Ukraine game with a strong mentality and try to get a win.



"The Ukrainian players, coaches, and all the staff have been great ambassadors for their country amidst the chaos of their lives and the thousands who have lost their lives. By continuing to play, they are keeping it at the forefront of whatever country they’re playing, within the media. It keeps the discussion very much in the news.”



What he said - Ireland defender Shane Duffy



“It’s really emotional for all of them and they should be really proud of how they handled themselves, especially in the last two games, carrying their country, and I think everyone was willing them to try and get to the World Cup.



“I think they can be really proud of themselves and hold their heads up really high and keep going.



“We know it’s really emotional times for everyone there, so it will be a special game and one we’re all really looking forward to.”



Watch the full press conference with Stephen Kenny and Shane Duffy here...



Republic of Ireland v Ukraine - Statistics



- This is the first ever meeting between the Republic of Ireland and the Ukraine in any competition.



- Republic of Ireland have lost only one of their last 24 matches against teams they were facing for the first time (W17 D6, including a game against a Tuscan Select XI), with that defeat coming against Belarus in May 2016.



- Republic of Ireland have only lost two of their last 17 home matches in all competitions (W6 D9) and are unbeaten in their last six (W2 D4).



- Ukraine lost their previous game, going down 0-1 against Wales in the European play-off final for the 2022 World Cup. They haven’t lost consecutive matches across all competitions since November 2020, when they suffered three in a row (v Poland, Germany and Switzerland).



- Republic of Ireland have won just two of their last 20 competitive matches (D10 L8), with both of those victories coming away from home. Ireland have gone nine competitive matches without winning at home, never going on a longer such run in their history.



- Andrii Yarmolenko has been directly involved in more goals than any other Ukraine player in the UEFA Nations League (3), scoring twice and assisting one. His last game in the competition in October 2020 saw him assist the winning goal in a 1-0 victory over Spain.