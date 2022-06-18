PREVIEW | Republic of Ireland WNT v Philippines
PREVIEW | Republic of Ireland WNT v Philippines

The Republic of Ireland Women’s National Team continue their preparations for their next 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup Qualifier with an International Friendly against Philippines on Sunday, June 19th.The game will kick off at 16:00 (Irish Time) in the Bellis Sports Centre in Antalya, Turkey, where Vera Pauw's squad are making the most of a training camp.It is a FIFA certified game, which will be live streamed on the FAI TV YouTube channel.

TEAM NEWSMidfielders Ciara Grant and Denise O'Sullivan will not be involved as they will report into camp after the game has been played.

Republic of Ireland WNT SquadGoalkeepers: Courtney Brosnan (Everton), Megan Walsh (Brighton & Hove Albion), Grace Moloney (Reading), Naoisha McAloon (Durham)Defenders: Jess Ziu (Shelbourne), Louise Quinn (Birmingham City), Niamh Fahey (Liverpool), Diane Caldwell (Manchester United), Claire O’Riordan (MSV Duisburg), Jessie Stapleton (Shelbourne), Éabha O’Mahony (Boston College), Áine O’Gorman (Peamount United), Chloe Mustaki (Shelbourne)Midfielders: Katie McCabe (Arsenal), Denise O’Sullivan (North Carolina Courage), Megan Connolly (Brighton & Hove Albion), Ruesha Littlejohn (Aston Villa), Jamie Finn (Birmingham City), Ciara Grant (Hearts), Lily Agg (London City Lionesses), Roma McLaughlin (Connecticut Fusion), Lucy Quinn (Birmingham City)Forwards: Heather Payne (Florida State University), Amber Barrett (FC Koln), Abbie Larkin (Shelbourne), Stephanie Roche (Peamount United), Saoirse Noonan (Shelbourne)Republic of Ireland WNT CapsGoalkeepers: Courtney Brosnan (12 caps / 3 clean sheets), Grace Moloney (5 caps / 0 clean sheets), Megan Walsh (1 cap / 0 clean sheets), Naoisha McAloon (0 caps / 0 clean sheets)Defenders: Jess Ziu (8 caps / 0 goals), Niamh Fahey (102 caps / 0 goals), Louise Quinn (94 caps / 13 goals), Diane Caldwell (84 caps / 3 goals), Jessie Stapleton (0 caps / 0 goals), Claire O'Riordan (17 caps / 0 goals), Éabha O'Mahony (3 caps / 0 goals), Áine O'Gorman (112 caps / 13 goals), Chloe Mustaki (2 caps / 0 goals),Midfielders: Katie McCabe (61 caps / 14 goals), Denise O'Sullivan (93 caps / 17 goals), Megan Connolly (35 caps / 3 goals), Ruesha Littlejohn (66 caps / 6 goals), Jamie Finn (11 caps / 0 goals), Ciara Grant (16 caps / 0 goals), Lily Agg (0 caps / 0 goals), Lucy Quinn (9 caps / 2 goals), Roma McLaughlin (7 caps / 0 goals)Forwards: Heather Payne (25 caps / 1 goal), Amber Barrett (29 caps / 4 goals), Abbie Larkin (2 caps / 0 goals), Stephanie Roche (55 caps / 15 goals), Saoirse Noonan (3 caps / 1 goal)

INTERNATIONAL FRIENDLYRepublic of Ireland v PhilippinesSunday, June 19thBellis Sports Centre, Antalya, TurkeyKO 16:00 (18:00 local time)LIVE on FAI TV YouTube#COYGIG | #WeAreOne | #OUTBELIEVE

