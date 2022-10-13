Preview: Shamrock Rovers vs Molde details for tonight's Europa Conference League game
Sport

Preview: Shamrock Rovers vs Molde details for tonight's Europa Conference League game

Dublin , Ireland - 12 October 2022; Ronan Finn, left, and Viktor Serdeniuk before a Shamrock Rovers squad training session at Roadstone Sports Club in Dublin. (Photo By Seb Daly/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

LEAGUE OF IRELAND champions Shamrock Rovers will take on Norwegian side Molde tonight in the fourth game of the Europa Conference League.  

Stephen Bradley's side face a difficult test in the Tallaght tonight (8.00pm Irish time). 

Rovers will also be looking for their first win in the tournament after failing to pick up a single win in the group this year.

Here are details for the game. 

Date

13th October

Kickoff 

8.00pm

Venue

Tallaght Stadium (Dubllin)

TV Station

Virgin Media Two and BT Sport 4 will show the game from 7.45pm

Who are Molde

Molde Fotballklubb is a professional football club based in Molde, Norway, that competes in Eliteserien, the top flight of Norwegian football

They have won Norway's premier divison 4 times in their history. This was 2011201220142019.

Famous faces that have come from the club are Ole Gunnar Solskjær , Erling Haaland

What do Rover get with a win or a draw tonight

€166,000 for every draw in the group.

€500,000 minium for a win in the group.

What has Stephen Bradley said

“We’re not naive enough to think Molde have become a bad team overnight - they beat us and were quite comfortable last week and then won 5-0 at the weekend.

“They’re 15-points clear in the league and it’s all but done. They’re a very good side and we know that, but we believe if we perform to our levels that we can beat anybody.”

Possible starting lineup

Shamrock Rovers possible starting lineup:
Mannus; Cleary, Hoare, Grace; Lyons, O'Neill, Finn, Kavanagh; Greene, Ferizaj; Gaffney

Molde possible starting lineup:
Karlstrom; Breivik, Risa, Haugan; Linnes, Mannsverk, Hussain, Eriksen, Lovik; Fofana, Brynhildsen

Odds

https://www.oddschecker.com/football/europa-conference-league/shamrock-rovers-v-molde/winner

See More: Europa Conference League, Football, Shamrock Rovers

Related

Shamrock Rovers vs Gent: TV station, date, venue, time, manager quotes, and everything elsefor tonight's game
Sport 4 weeks ago

Shamrock Rovers vs Gent: TV station, date, venue, time, manager quotes, and everything elsefor tonight's game

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Shamrock Rovers vs Djurgardens IF details for tonight's Europa Conference League game
Sport 1 month ago

Shamrock Rovers vs Djurgardens IF details for tonight's Europa Conference League game

By: Conor O'Donoghue

ICYMI: Here is the Champions League, Europa League, and Europa Conference League draws for this year's competitons
Sport 1 month ago

ICYMI: Here is the Champions League, Europa League, and Europa Conference League draws for this year's competitons

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Latest

Ireland's Louise Quinn believes that Ireland will be the third best supported team at next year's Women's World Cup
Sport 24 minutes ago

Ireland's Louise Quinn believes that Ireland will be the third best supported team at next year's Women's World Cup

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Assembly election looms in the North
Uncategorized 17 hours ago

Assembly election looms in the North

By: Grainne Conroy

I﻿rish postal service launches digital stamp
News 19 hours ago

I﻿rish postal service launches digital stamp

By: Connell McHugh

This Guinness pumpkin pie recipe is scarily good whatever the time of year
News 19 hours ago

This Guinness pumpkin pie recipe is scarily good whatever the time of year

By: Irish Post

Jason McAteer has been slammed by Andy Reid for his 'What have you actually done' Brian Kerr comments
Sport 20 hours ago

Jason McAteer has been slammed by Andy Reid for his 'What have you actually done' Brian Kerr comments

By: Conor O'Donoghue