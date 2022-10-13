Preview: Shamrock Rovers vs Molde details for tonight's Europa Conference League game

LEAGUE OF IRELAND champions Shamrock Rovers will take on Norwegian side Molde tonight in the fourth game of the Europa Conference League.

Stephen Bradley's side face a difficult test in the Tallaght tonight (8.00pm Irish time).

Rovers will also be looking for their first win in the tournament after failing to pick up a single win in the group this year.

Here are details for the game.

🆚 Molde

🏆 UEFA Europa Conference League

📍 Tallaght Stadium

⌚️ 8pm

📺 Virgin Media Two & BT Sport 4

Date

13th October

Kickoff

8.00pm

Venue

Tallaght Stadium (Dubllin)

TV Station

Virgin Media Two and BT Sport 4 will show the game from 7.45pm

Who are Molde

Molde Fotballklubb is a professional football club based in Molde, Norway, that competes in Eliteserien, the top flight of Norwegian football

They have won Norway's premier divison 4 times in their history. This was 2011, 2012, 2014, 2019.

Famous faces that have come from the club are Ole Gunnar Solskjær , Erling Haaland

What do Rover get with a win or a draw tonight

€166,000 for every draw in the group.

€500,000 minium for a win in the group.

What has Stephen Bradley said

“We’re not naive enough to think Molde have become a bad team overnight - they beat us and were quite comfortable last week and then won 5-0 at the weekend.

“They’re 15-points clear in the league and it’s all but done. They’re a very good side and we know that, but we believe if we perform to our levels that we can beat anybody.”

Possible starting lineup

Shamrock Rovers possible starting lineup:

Mannus; Cleary, Hoare, Grace; Lyons, O'Neill, Finn, Kavanagh; Greene, Ferizaj; Gaffney

Molde possible starting lineup:

Karlstrom; Breivik, Risa, Haugan; Linnes, Mannsverk, Hussain, Eriksen, Lovik; Fofana, Brynhildsen

Odds

