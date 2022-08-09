Preview: St. Patrick’s Athletic v CSKA Sofia second leg details Pats lead 1-0 on aggregate

St. Patrick’s Athletic play CSKA Sofia (Bulgaria) in the second leg of the Europa Conference League third qualifying round on Thursday.

Pats lead 1-0 on aggregate from the first leg and will welcome Sofia to the Tallaght Stadium this week.

Serge Atakayi scored an 87th-minute winner for Tim Clancy's side last week.

Shamrock Rovers's game in the Europa League won't be shown on TV, however Pats game will be broadcast on the RTE News channel, the RTE News Now app and the RTE Player on Thursday.

Pats win means they will play either Brondby vs Basel in the play-off stage.

Here are the details for the game on Thursday.

𝙎𝘼𝙄𝙉𝙏𝙎 𝙑𝙎 𝘾𝙎𝙆𝘼 𝙎𝙊𝙁𝙄𝘼 𝙇𝙄𝙑𝙀 𝘾𝙊𝙑𝙀𝙍𝘼𝙂𝙀 𝘾𝙊𝙉𝙁𝙄𝙍𝙈𝙀𝘿



Thursday's Europa Conference League 3rd Qualifying Round 2nd Leg at home to CSKA Sofia will be shown live & free on the RTE News channel, the RTE News Now app & the RTE Player



Date

11th August

Time

19.45

Venue

Tallaght Stadium

TV Channel

The game will cane viewed on either the RTE News channel, the RTE News Now app and the RTE Player

The broadcast begins at 7.40pm

Tickets

Tickets are available online https://stpatsfc.com/tickets.php?ftredirect=1

The Main Stand at Tallaght Stadium for Thursday's game vs CSKA Sofia has 𝙩𝙤𝙩𝙖𝙡𝙡𝙮 𝙨𝙤𝙡𝙙 𝙤𝙪𝙩, with the Singing Section close to a sell out, while there are less than 500 tickets left for the the East Stand



Who will Pats face if they get through

St Pat's/CSKA Sofia, vs Brondby vs Basel