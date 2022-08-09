Preview: St. Patrick’s Athletic v CSKA Sofia second leg details Pats lead 1-0 on aggregate
Preview: St. Patrick’s Athletic v CSKA Sofia second leg details Pats lead 1-0 on aggregate

Derry , Northern Ireland - 9 May 2022; St Patricks Athletic goalkeeper David Odumosu warms-up before the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division match between Derry City and St Patrick's Athletic at The Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium in Derry. (Photo By Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

St. Patrick’s Athletic play CSKA Sofia (Bulgaria) in the second leg of the Europa Conference League third qualifying round on Thursday.

Pats lead 1-0 on aggregate from the first leg and will welcome Sofia to the Tallaght Stadium this week.

Serge Atakayi scored an 87th-minute winner for Tim Clancy's side last week.

Shamrock Rovers's game in the Europa League won't be shown on TV, however Pats game will be broadcast on the RTE News channel, the RTE News Now app and the RTE Player on Thursday.

Pats win means they will play either Brondby vs Basel in the play-off stage.

Here are the details for the game on Thursday.

Date 

11th August

Time

19.45

Venue

Tallaght Stadium

TV Channel

The game will cane viewed on either the RTE News channel, the RTE News Now app and the RTE Player

The broadcast begins at  7.40pm

Tickets

Tickets are available online stpatsfc.com/tickets.php?ft

Who will Pats face if they get through

St Pat's/CSKA Sofia, vs Brondby vs Basel 

