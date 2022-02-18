Ralf Rangick says that Harry Maguire giving up the captain's armband is 'nonsense'

RALF RANGNICK has quashed talk that's held conversations with current captain Harry Maguire over relieving the armband amid the speculation that the defender wanted to give it to Cristiano Ronaldo.

Ronaldo is seen as a god among the young players at the club and reports from the Mirror state that many of the younger players have undermined Maguire for his poor performances this season.

Maguire took to social media today to end the rumors and said he was fully focused on helping the team move forward.

He tweeted:

I’ve seen a lot of reports about this club that aren’t true and this is another. Not going to start posting about everything that is written but I needed to make this one clear. We’re united and focused on Sunday. Enjoy your day everyone.

Rangnick has gone one step further by saying the rumors are ‘nonsense and said the Englishman will remain as captain

‘Well to start with, I must say that this is absolutely nonsense,’ said Rangnick.

‘I have never spoken with any player about a possible change of captaincy, Harry is fully aware of that and so is Cristiano and all the other players.

‘This has never been an issue for me, it’s me who decides who’s the captain and therefore there’s no need for me to speak about that with any other person.

‘Harry is our captain and he will stay our captain until the end of the season and there is nothing else to say to add on to that.’

Manchester United have failed to keep out dressing room leaks this season, but the German says the stories do not bother him.

Rangnick has claimed that he doesn't listen to the noise and feels players should do the same

‘All the other things, to be honest, I don’t listen to that noise that much because my full focus is on preparing the team for the next training and the next game.But obviously I have heard about what was written, he said."

Manchester United play Leeds this Sunday in a huge battle for the top four