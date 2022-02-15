Ralf Rangnick has refused to take captaincy off Harry Maguire
Ralf Rangnick has refused to take captaincy off Harry Maguire

HARRY MAGUIRE has had his fair share of critics for his poor performances this season. The defender has made countless mistakes for Manchester United and is currently going through the worst run of form at the club despite being captain. 

Many fans have called for Ralf Rangnick to strip the Englishman of the title, but the German has refused to strip Maguire of the title despite admitting he has seen "some weaker moments" from the defender.

United have given up the lead in their last three games, despite leading for all of them and pressure on his skipper has increased as a result Rangnick insists there is no reason to make a decision like that. 

I think when he came back after his injury he did extremely well. He had a very good performance, a very good game against West Ham," Rangnick said.

"In the past two games, yeah he had some weaker moments, against Southampton and when we conceded the goal at Burnley, but he's our captain and I don't see any reason to change that."

Maguire signed for the club from Leicester Cit  in August 2019 and was made captain by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in January 2020. The fee for the defender was a world-record £80m transfer 

Maguire's form for England and United last year was steady, but his form has dipped with the new manager, playing style and increased pressure at the club

Rangnick added:

He's a player who has to develop, get better, like all the other players.

"The way that we are playing now is new also to him because in the English national team he was used to playing in a back three and here at Manchester United, in most cases a back four, but still not being as proactive, not with that kind of rest defense always being on the front foot when we are trying to defend.

"This is something also new to him and it will also take some time for him to get used to that, to get adjusted to that."

United play Brighton tonight in a game that will not be televised in the UK.

The club are entrenched in a top four-battle with Tottenham, West Ham, and Arsenal.

