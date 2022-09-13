Ray Houghton believes 'Ajax are the ideal team for Liverpool to play tonight'
FORMER IRISH footballer Ray Houghton believes that Dutch side Ajax are the perfect side for Liverpool to play tonight. 

Liverpool's form has been patchy this season, and the culmination of the patchiness came last week in the form of 4-1 drubbing to Napoli last week in the Champions League.  

In contrast Ajax beat Rangers 4-0 in the opening game with a dominant performance. 

Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool have had to deal with a number of injuries this season. They will also have to take on the Dutch side without Andy Robertson and Jordan Henderson.  

However Houghton believes that his old side are more than capable of beating the Dutch champions tonight, and that could be the perfect tonic to kickstart their stop-start season. 

"I actually think Ajax are the ideal team to play against Liverpool," he said. 

"I watched them last week and thought they were absolutely brilliant, moved the ball quickly, loved to have possession football. 

"But Liverpool have had that weekend off, they should be a bit fitter, should be really focused on this game, should have been stung by the criticism that they received after the Napoli defeat and I expect them to come out tonight, taking the game to Ajax, getting on top of them, pressurising them high up the pitch, winning the ball back and then finishing the chances." 

Ajax coach Alfred Schreuder is also expecting Liverpool to come out all guns blazing at Anfield tonight .

"Yeah, we expect to go into a storm. We are also good. We try and play our own game," Schreuder said. 

"You have to have courage and tomorrow, if we can do that, we have a chance. If you don't have it is going to be difficult, especially one on one." 

Liverpool's game against Ajax will kick-off at 8pm tonight. 

