Report: Matt Doherty has been told he can leave Spurs
Report: Matt Doherty has been told he can leave Spurs

MATT DOHERTY has been told he can find another club ahead of the new season.  

The Ireland fullback regained form last season after initially struggling under new manager Antonio Conte. 

He scored 2 goals and 3 assists in 6 apps for Tottenham from wingback, but now according to Talksport, the former Bohs man has been told to pack his bags. 

A knee injury last season ended his campaign, and it was hoped that he would kick on for the new Premier League season when he returned. 

Spurs have been busy in the market and have signed a number of players like Yves Bissouma, Ivan Perisic Frazer Foster, Richarlison, and are expected to add to that total with Djed Spence and others.  

Doherty is now expected to become part of a squad trims this summer.

In January Wolves, his former club were heavily linked and a return to the midlands could become a reality after previous links died down.  

Back in April, the 30-year-old spoke about his purple patch and said that leaving was never an option 

“I didn’t come close, I never had a conversation, nothing was ever said to me,” Doherty told Standard Sport. “From my point of view, I was led to believe that I wasn’t going anywhere. I don’t know if that’s the case, that is what my point of view was. 

“You have thoughts at times that it wasn’t working out. I just decided that I wanted to train hard, and I wanted to play here. Why would I want to go anywhere apart from Tottenham? I thought if I keep training hard and I keep doing what the manager wants, the opportunity would come and it would be up to me to grasp the opportunity, and at the moment I seem to be doing that well. 

That stance seems to have changed now. 

