Republic of Ireland WNT to meet Scotland or Austria in FIFA World Cup Play-Off
Sport

Republic of Ireland WNT to meet Scotland or Austria in FIFA World Cup Play-Off

THE REPUBLIC of Ireland Women's National Team will come up against either Scotland or Austria in their 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup Qualifying Play-Off.Vera Pauw's squad will be away to the winners of the Round 1 tie, with the game scheduled in for Tuesday, October 11th.Ireland went straight through to Round 2, where they are the third-ranked team behind Switzerland and Iceland. From Round 2, the two Play-Off winners with the highest ranking (based on results in the qualifying group stage against the sides ranked first, third, fourth and fifth in their section, and Round 2 Play-Offs) will qualify for the finals from 20 July to 20 August 2023 in Australia and New Zealand. The remaining Play-Off winner will compete in the Inter-Confederation Play-Offs in February 2023.Ireland WNT Manager Vera Pauw said: "This is a tough draw for us. We know what is ahead of us in order to qualify for the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup, but it will be a difficult task. Our aim was always to qualify for next summer's tournament and that is what we are still fighting for.

We know that Scotland and Austria are both very good teams, who are ranked above us. Austria were very impressive at the recent UEFA European Championships; they are well organised, physically strong and have some very talented players. Scotland are a team that we know well, they are experienced and can cause problems for a team at any moment."We will do everything that we can to be fully prepared to play against either opponent. We know that both teams will be strong, but we will be ready for our game on October 11th."The dream to reach the World Cup is still very much in our hands. We have achieved a lot so far in this qualifying campaign, thanks to the dedication and professionalism of our players and staff. Our biggest strength is our togetherness as a group and that is what will hopefully help us get through this next challenge."Ticket and match details will be confirmed in due course.

See More: Football, IRELAND FAI

Related

The Aviva Stadium could used to host Premier League clubs European games next week
Sport 2 hours ago

The Aviva Stadium could used to host Premier League clubs European games next week

By: Conor O'Donoghue

A number of sporting events in Northern Ireland will not go ahead this weekend as a mark of respect following the Queen's death
News 4 hours ago

A number of sporting events in Northern Ireland will not go ahead this weekend as a mark of respect following the Queen's death

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Welsh test next up for Republic of Ireland WU16s
Sport 23 hours ago

Welsh test next up for Republic of Ireland WU16s

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Latest

Irish name side to take on Worcester in season opener
Sport 2 hours ago

Irish name side to take on Worcester in season opener

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Republic of Ireland WU19 set for double header in Portugal, the squad is out
Sport 6 hours ago

Republic of Ireland WU19 set for double header in Portugal, the squad is out

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Waterford hurler Dan Shanahan has retired from club hurling at the age of 45. 
Sport 1 day ago

Waterford hurler Dan Shanahan has retired from club hurling at the age of 45. 

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Premier League games have been called off this weekend, and it's likely that the same will happen next weekend
Sport 1 day ago

Premier League games have been called off this weekend, and it's likely that the same will happen next weekend

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Man arrested in connection with 1996 IRA bombing in Manchester
News 1 day ago

Man arrested in connection with 1996 IRA bombing in Manchester

By: Connell McHugh