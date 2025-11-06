Medical firm renews partnership with University of Galway to develop young students

A LEADING medical firm has recommitted to an ongoing partnership with the University of Galway that seeks to develop future leaders.

Merit Medical will continue to partner with the University’s Youth Academy – a flagship outreach programme for high ability pupils in primary and post-primary schools across the county.

The US-founded international firm, which manufactures medical devices, employs nearly 1,000 at its Galway operations.

“University of Galway is very proud of our collaborations with industry to grow and support the pipeline of future students and talent in the region,” Professor David Burn, President of University of Galway, said.

“We are delighted to announce the continuation and strengthening of our partnership with Merit Medical, marking a significant philanthropic investment in the University’s Youth Academy,” he added.

“This renewed commitment will empower and enhance the programme that Merit Medical has supported since its inception, fuelling its growth and impact for young learners across the region.”

Since its launch in 2012 with 64 participants, the Youth Academy has welcomed more than 8,000 young people and their families to the University of Galway campus, to explore opportunities, develop new skills and experience university life.

Since 2019, Merit Medical has supported the expansion of the Youth Academy programme to include post-primary students for the first time and to reach more students in the Galway region and beyond.

The form has also supported full scholarships at the University for students from disadvantaged backgrounds.

Over the next five years, the University’s partnership with Merit Medical will the Academy’s programme developed further.

“We're delighted to renew Merit Medical's partnership with the Youth Academy and the University of Galway - a cornerstone of our local community and a place where young people can discover their potential,” Mark Butler, Executive Vice President of European Operations at Merit Medical, said.

“At Merit Medical we believe that investing in youth is investing in the future.

“By working together, we're helping to build confidence, opportunity, and connection - strengthening the community we're proud to be part of."