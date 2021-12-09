Robbie Dunne guilty on all four charges in Bryony Frost bullying case

ROBBIE DUNNE, the British jockey has been found guilty on all four charges in the Bryony Frost bullying case by the British Horseracing Authority. Dunne is said to have bullied and harassed his fellow rider.

The BHA found Frost to be truthful, careful and compelling in the case.

Brian Barker, the panel chair claimed "a course of deliberate conduct over a significant time has been revealed", including "distasteful targeting to deliberate harassment both on and off the course, including occasional cases of dangerous bullying".

Frost is one of the country's best female jockeys and brought forward the allegations against Dunne accusing him of bullying, misogyny, and sexual harassment misconduct back in 2017

Dunne was also said to have gotten naked in front of Frost after getting out of a sauna at one racecourse.

Frost said. "I remember him opening his towel up and shaking himself, thinking it was funny,"

Frost is said to have been insulted by Dunne after the two jockeys had raced against each other at Stratford in July 2020. Dunne said,

You're a f***ing whore. You're a dangerous c***. If you ever do that to me again, I'll f***ing murder you."

Murder" can mean cutting up another rider during a race in racing.

During the hearing that took two weeks the BHA, the British Horseracing Authority were told by Dunne that he did abuse Frost, but did not use the strong language

He said of another incident at Southwell Racecourse:

"I may have had a bit of road rage."

Dunne, 35, was also alleged to have threatened to put her "through a wing (of a fence)" in future races.

Dunne said:

"It's a common thing that's said in the weighing room. Never once have I seen someone go through with it. It's just a matter of speech... it wasn't a threat... It was a figure of speech.

"I apologize if Ms Frost felt threatened. That was not the case."

BREAKING: Robbie Dunne has been found in breach of all four charges of conduct prejudicial to the integrity, proper conduct and good reputation of racing, including bullying and harassing Bryony Frost, by the disciplinary panel pic.twitter.com/JTmiB3U4mQ — Racing Post (@RacingPost) December 9, 2021

Frost claimed that racing culture makes it very hard to challenge bullying behavior after breaking down in tears.

She said that the accusations had changed her life in a negative way. She said she was frozen out by some within the sport after making her allegations.

At Fontwell Park three male weighing-room valets are said to have not wanted to work with Frost after she gave her evidence.

After the race Frost said to Sky Sports Racing:

"It [the crowd] was overwhelming. I really wanted to take in everybody's confidence and respect. They were all buzzed. That's the sport and the way they can get behind you like that.

"To be able to ride the caliber of horses, the equine athletes of their level in our sport - that's what you always dream of, that's why you get involved, that's why you work hard, that's why you are who you are.

"I'll stick to me and I won't change it and I'll just try and sit tight and keep kicking."

Dunne complained of Frost's style of riding for his side of the evidence.

"She is very talented," he said. "But on occasions she rides irresponsibly and when she does, she causes risks and danger to other jockeys.

"That is not just my view, it is widely held by other jockeys."

On Thursday the BHA disciplinary panel found Dunne guilty of four charges of conduct prejudicial to the integrity, proper conduct and good reputation of horse racing.

The panel will now consider the penalty faced by Dunne, who could face a ban of up to three years. More details will be announced at 2pm.

The case has prompted a big debate within racing about how female jockeys are treated in the sport, the weighing room culture and the substandard facilities for male and female riders at some racecourses.