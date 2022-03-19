Robbie Keane gives his take on Luke Ayling's awful attempt at a cartwheel

FORMER LEEDS Striker Robbie Keane has given a hilarious response to Luke Ayling's awful attempt at a cartwheel last night after the defender scored the winner in the 3-2 win over Wolves last night.
Keane is not only well known in Ireland for his goals in an Irish jersey, but is well remembered for his cartwheel celebration that became part of career.
Keane's technique was immaculate with the gun gesture after, but Ayling flopped trying to emulate the Irish man
Ireland's record goal-scorer took to social media to offer the Leeds player lessons on how to do it properly
I'm free on Thursday, Keane said
After the match, Ayling admitted that his cartwheels weren't up to scratch to Sky Sports
"I tried to do the Robbie Keane but I couldn't land the cartwheel, which was a bit disappointing. I'll have to work on that.
Some of the best replies on Twitter surfaced after the moment
One user said
I'd say Robbie Keane is pissing himself at that celebration by Luke Ayling
Another said:
I do wonder how long Luke Ayling was planning that Robbie Keane celebration.. spur of the moment? Planned for months? #lufc
Leeds will now be looking to move away from the bottom three after two consecutive wins under new American manager Jesse Marsch
He said after the game Leeds players always had his back, unlike some of the media.
"From day one [the players] accepted me. None of them made fun of my accent… unlike some of you," he was quoted as saying.
You couldn't write this! 🤯
Leeds have completed a remarkable second-half comeback from 2-0 down 😱
Luke Ayling grabs the winner in the 91st minute 😲 pic.twitter.com/seaEYKs78a
— Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) March 18, 2022