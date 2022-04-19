SIX TIME world champion Ronnie O'Sullivan could face disciplinary action after performing a hand gesture at the World Snooker Championship.

The gesture was made when O'Sullivan walked back to his seat after he missed a black off the spot in the 13th frame of his 10-5 first-round victory over David Gilbert.

A World Snooker Tour spokesperson told the PA news agency.

"We are aware of the incident and it has been referred to the WPBSA disciplinary committee",said the newswire.

In 2008, O'Sullivan was fined £2,750 and docked 700 ranking points for making lewd comments at a news conference at the China Open.



🤣🤣🤣🤣 @WeAreWST @BBCSnooker @ronnieo147 pic.twitter.com/d172RYkna3 — Sam Mason (@sammason1991) April 17, 2022



Next up Northern Ireland's Mark Allen will meet O' Suillvan at the Crucible.

Allen criticized the quality of the table after a 10-6 victory over Scott Donaldson.

Speaking to Eurosport, he said,

"I struggled a little bit with the table."

"It wasn't the best I've ever played on. It actually got worse as the day went on," he said.

"Me and Scott both had to speak to the ref to see if it was the same set of balls this evening because the table played completely different."

"It was tough. It doesn't lend itself to the prettiest of snooker when you're getting big bounces and scared of when it's going to come."